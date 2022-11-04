ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah Roast Herschel Walker for Saying He’s Better Than Obama

By Matt Wilstein
 4 days ago
NBC

With five days to go until the midterm elections, Seth Meyers spent his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday going after the most extreme Republican candidates who could “still easily win” their races, including Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake , and, of course, Herschel Walker.

After Barack Obama went after Walker on the campaign trail in Georgia, the Georgia Senate candidate went on Fox News to say he’d put his résumé up against the former president’s “any time of the day.”

“You do?” the Late Night host asked in response. “That’s like me saying, ‘Einstein? I’m way smarter than him. That dope could never do a day drinking with Post Malone.’”

“Look, you don’t have Obama’s résumé,” Meyers continued. “You know how I know? Obama never had to flash a fake sheriff’s badge like he was cosplaying as Deputy Dawg. The dude was president of the Harvard Law Review, senator, president, he’s won a Grammy, an Emmy, he won Time’ s Person of the Year, he went kite-surfing with Richard Branson, and now he’s got a Netflix deal where he produces movies and he still manages to maintain that laidback style he’s got going on post-presidency.”

Meanwhile, in Trevor Noah’s final Daily Show monologue from Atlanta , he also fired back at Walker’s claim, pointing out that while Obama was president for two terms, Walker “can’t even carry any of his pregnancies to two terms.”

“Any résumé is impressive when you can just make it up!” he added. “‘I was a cop, an FBI agent, a ballerina, I discovered nitrogen, I also am nitrogen, the list goes on and on!’”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

