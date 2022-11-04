ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Buffalo Grove High School student is in the hospital after the teen was hit by a vehicle right outside of the school.Arlington Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Dundee and Arlington Heights roads shortly before noon on Friday. Dundee Road is the boundary between Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove in that area.First responders found a 16-year-old female Buffalo Grove High School student with apparent injuries to her extremities and possibly her head, police said.The driver of the 2015 Nissan NV200 that was involved in the crash, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.Police said they determined the Nissan was northbound on Arlington Heights Road approaching the intersection on a green traffic light when the girl ran eastbound across the intersection and collided with the car.The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. As of Friday evening, the specific injuries the girl had were unknown but were not life-threatening.Police added there was no evidence of impairment or excessive speed involved in the crash and no citations were issued.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO