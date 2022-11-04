Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
IHSA Volleyball Super-Sectional highlights/scores + Glenwood wins 2A State Semifinal
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) Who will punch their ticket to the IHSA Volleyball State Tournament next weekend at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.? Four Central Illinois teams competed in Super-Sectional action Friday night. IHSA Volleyball Super-Sectional Results:. Class 1A: Lutheran def. St. Thomas More: 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 -- Lutheran will play...
centraltimes.org
Boys soccer wins first state championship
Naperville Central defeated Romeoville 1-0 in the IHSA State Championship on Nov. 5 at Hoffman Estates High School. The victory marked the first boys’ soccer state championship in Central’s history. The win capped off a one loss season for the Redhawks, only losing to Plainfield North. “It’s almost...
Photos: Lyons Township rallies in second half to upset Plainfield North in 8A second-round game
The Lyons Township football team overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat undefeated host Plainfield North 24-13 in a Class 8A second-round playoff game on Friday night. No. 14 seed Lyons (9-2) advances to face the winner of Saturday's matchup between No. 6 seed Loyola Academy and No. ...
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: Lake Zurich tops No. 5 Wheaton North
By Mike Carpinelli Here’s a look at the Week 11 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (9-2) defeated Normal West 40-0 The Flyers exploded for 523 total yards on offense on Saturday. With 459 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground as a team, the Flyers coasted to a ...
Photos: Strong second half lifts Mount Carmel past Downers Grove North
Mount Carmel is moving on to the quarterfinals, but it wasn't esay. The No. 1 seed in the Illinois Class 7A state tournament, the Caravan trailed by six points early and by three points at halftime on Saturday afternoon against host Downers Grove North. Mount Carmel, which was without ...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.
Buffalo Grove High School student hit, injured by car
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Buffalo Grove High School student is in the hospital after the teen was hit by a vehicle right outside of the school.Arlington Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Dundee and Arlington Heights roads shortly before noon on Friday. Dundee Road is the boundary between Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove in that area.First responders found a 16-year-old female Buffalo Grove High School student with apparent injuries to her extremities and possibly her head, police said.The driver of the 2015 Nissan NV200 that was involved in the crash, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.Police said they determined the Nissan was northbound on Arlington Heights Road approaching the intersection on a green traffic light when the girl ran eastbound across the intersection and collided with the car.The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. As of Friday evening, the specific injuries the girl had were unknown but were not life-threatening.Police added there was no evidence of impairment or excessive speed involved in the crash and no citations were issued.
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
Multiple injured in Archer Heights shooting during birthday party: Chicago police
CPD said the incident was gang-related.
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
Tire smashes through semi windshield on I-55 in Southwest Suburbs; minor injuries reported
A tire smashed through the windshield of a semi in the outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway Friday afternoon.
19-year-old woman dies after Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash: Illinois State Police
The crash caused hours-long lane closures on the Far South Side.
Chicago Nightclub With High-End Adult Mini Golf Courses Now Open
Here's where you can find it.
Darren Bailey points finger at Secretary of State police day after blaming Pritzker for death threat
"Everything comes from the top, so this is a failure of leadership," Bailey said. "It lays squarely on the shoulders of Jesse White."
FOX2now.com
Attempted burglary in St. Charles
St. Charles strip mall targeted again, thieves try …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Sales...
