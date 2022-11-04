Read full article on original website
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia. Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be...
Acclaimed Poet, Who Once Lived Across the River from Bucks County, Remembered for Contributions to the Arts
The local poet is remembered for his contributions to the arts and education. A famous poet and writer, who once livd very close to the Bucks County area, is remembered for what he did for the art of modern poetry. Hillel Italie wrote about the poet for the Los Angeles Times.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Owner of site that Mehmet Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally through a political action committee. Oz’s party is set for the Newtown Athletic Club, which offers on its website...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
billypenn.com
Long live the automat, the Philly-made marvel that turned dining into an assembly line
It was 1898 when a food service revolution was brewing across the bridge in Camden — but almost no one realized it. That was the year Horn & Hardart Baking Company was founded, building up from a tiny, countertop lunch joint in Center City that introduced New Orleans-style coffee to the region.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Times News
Palmerton class reunions
The Palmerton High School Class of 1982 had its 40th Class reunion on Sept. 10. The class held it in conjunction with the Class of 1981 because that class couldn’t have its 40th last year because of COVID. The reunion was a great success as many classmates had friends in the Class of 1981.
thevalleyledger.com
November 6, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our local nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store
With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
What you need to know about Tuesday’s Susan Wild-Lisa Scheller rematch
The Lehigh Valley is on the front lines of Democrats’ bid to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Republic efforts to wrest it away, in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is seeking a third two-year term representing Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District,...
thevalleyledger.com
NHCLV to hold free community Pennie Health Insurance Open Enrollment Registration Event & Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Allentown
ALLENTOWN – November 4, 2022 – Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley, the region’s first Federally Qualified Health Center, will hold a free community health insurance enrollment event to help Lehigh Valley residents find 2023 coverage through Pennie. It will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 am – 3 pm at the new downtown Allentown NHCLV health center site at 160 Hamilton Street. No appointments are needed.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
bluestreaknews.com
Shades of Death Road
Every town has its urban legends, and Warren County is no exception. Almost all New Jersey residents know about the New Jersey Devil and Lake Hopatcong’s Sea Serpent, but during this Halloween season, we decided to take on the urban legend surrounding the infamous Shades of Death Road. Many...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
sauconsource.com
Help Support Hellertown Area Library With Pierogi Purchase
Supporting the Hellertown Area Library just got a whole lot tastier. The Friends of the Hellertown Area Library (FOTHAL) are currently sponsoring a pierogi fundraiser that will help pay for capital projects such as new brickwork and landscaping. The frozen pierogies the Friends are selling by the dozen are by...
