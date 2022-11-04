ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Palmerton class reunions

The Palmerton High School Class of 1982 had its 40th Class reunion on Sept. 10. The class held it in conjunction with the Class of 1981 because that class couldn’t have its 40th last year because of COVID. The reunion was a great success as many classmates had friends in the Class of 1981.
PALMERTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

November 6, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our local nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store

With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
EASTON, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NHCLV to hold free community Pennie Health Insurance Open Enrollment Registration Event & Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Allentown

ALLENTOWN – November 4, 2022 – Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley, the region’s first Federally Qualified Health Center, will hold a free community health insurance enrollment event to help Lehigh Valley residents find 2023 coverage through Pennie. It will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 am – 3 pm at the new downtown Allentown NHCLV health center site at 160 Hamilton Street. No appointments are needed.
ALLENTOWN, PA
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
bluestreaknews.com

Shades of Death Road

Every town has its urban legends, and Warren County is no exception. Almost all New Jersey residents know about the New Jersey Devil and Lake Hopatcong’s Sea Serpent, but during this Halloween season, we decided to take on the urban legend surrounding the infamous Shades of Death Road. Many...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Help Support Hellertown Area Library With Pierogi Purchase

Supporting the Hellertown Area Library just got a whole lot tastier. The Friends of the Hellertown Area Library (FOTHAL) are currently sponsoring a pierogi fundraiser that will help pay for capital projects such as new brickwork and landscaping. The frozen pierogies the Friends are selling by the dozen are by...
HELLERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy