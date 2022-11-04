Read full article on original website
WSET
City of Danville to offer free bus rides to the polls for election day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day on Tuesday. The City said the free service is to encourage interested people to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which...
WSET
SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. recognizes notable residents, including James Webb Telescope Director
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County is honoring and recognizing its notable residents with a "Notable Residents" page on its site. The county shared on Facebook their latest highlight: Gregory Robinson, a Ringgold native and Dan River High School graduate. Robinson served as the Program Director of NASA’s...
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WSET
'We were seeing 250 a day:' Early voting turnout nearly doubles in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early voting in Lynchburg was a popular option for many this year, with the number nearly double that of the 2018 midterms. Gibbons said almost 5,000 people headed to the polls to cast their ballots early this year in the Hill City. That number looks...
WSET
Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
WSET
SEE IT: Danville Fire Dept. and E-911 Center team up for first-ever Chili Cookoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department teamed up with the E-911 Center for a bit of competitive fun. The first-ever Firefighters and Telecommunications Chili Cookoff was held over the weekend. DFD said the event was enjoyed by all the participants, judges, and spectators. The winners are as...
WSET
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
5th District House candidates make final plea to voters ahead of midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The midterm elections are less than three days away and your congressional candidates are making their final pleas to voters on why they deserve your vote. In the 5th District, it's between incumbent Republican Bob Good and Democrat challenger Josh Throneburg. "I think we need...
WSET
Averett, DPD team up to start 'Comfy Cougar Program,' helping children encountering trauma
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Averett University’s Sociology/Criminal Justice Department, the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) at Averett, and the Danville Police Department is working to help children experiencing trauma in a brand-new way. The groups shook hands on Thursday, Oct. 27, on a new deal...
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
WSET
Why a polling location error impacted 400 Lynchburg residents ahead of midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Ahead of Tuesday's general election, Lynchburg's Registrar's Office is keeping voters up to date when it comes to a previous miscommunication regarding polling locations. The office said a data transfer error in the City’s GIS system in October has caused a miscommunication regarding polling locations...
chathamstartribune.com
Dream Launch Bootcamp now open for registration
The River District Association (RDA) has announced that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have participated in some or all of the boot camp classes; 133 individuals have completed the entire series of classes and earned a Dream Launch Bootcamp Certificate.
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WSET
Red Kettle stolen outside Belk Department store in Danville Mall: Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Salvation Army confirmed a kettle was stolen outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall Monday afternoon. While the kettle worker was not physically injured, they were stunned and disturbed to have this occur, the Salvation Army of Danville said. Safety measures are stressed...
WSET
NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
WSET
Experts predict republicans will gain control of House in upcoming midterm elections
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Things are heating up, with the midterm elections being less than 24 hours away, as candidates vie for your vote. This year, there are some battleground states that could make or break the balance of power. Dr. David Richards, chair of the political science department...
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
