Danville, VA

WSET

City of Danville to offer free bus rides to the polls for election day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day on Tuesday. The City said the free service is to encourage interested people to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dream Launch Bootcamp now open for registration

The River District Association (RDA) has announced that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have participated in some or all of the boot camp classes; 133 individuals have completed the entire series of classes and earned a Dream Launch Bootcamp Certificate.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
ROANOKE, VA

