West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip back below 1,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Monday as active cases dropped below 1,000 again in West Virginia. The deaths – a 48-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County – pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,536, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. announces 'Home for the Holidays' tour dates for W.Va.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is set to spread holiday cheer in the Mountain State. The crooner has announced a series of live performances for his annual holiday concert series. Canadian brothers The Cline Twins will provide support on the tour. The 12th Annual "Home...
wchstv.com

Ohio: What to expect on election night

OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Weather pattern about to flip by late-week/weekend

An unusually warm and dry weather pattern over the last week-plus looks to change in dramatic fashion by the end of this week. Interestingly. ..a tropical storm will have a lot to do with it...and our last soaking rain was from the remnants of Hurricane Ian back at the start of October.
FLORIDA STATE

