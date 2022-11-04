Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Officials: Nearly 13,000 residents in Kanawha, more than 130,000 statewide voted early
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 13,000 residents in Kanawha County and more than 130,000 statewide participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s general election. The Kanawha County Commission said in a news release that 12,897 residents voted early. With the exception of the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office –...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip back below 1,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Monday as active cases dropped below 1,000 again in West Virginia. The deaths – a 48-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County – pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,536, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. announces 'Home for the Holidays' tour dates for W.Va.
“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is set to spread holiday cheer in the Mountain State. The crooner has announced a series of live performances for his annual holiday concert series. Canadian brothers The Cline Twins will provide support on the tour. The 12th Annual "Home...
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News meets one on one with Justice to discuss topics, including Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On the day before West Virginia’s general election, Gov. Jim Justice appeared in the Eyewitness News studios to discuss a variety of topics, including his continued opposition to Amendment 2. Justice spoke with Lead Political Reporter Kennie Bass ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Full video...
wchstv.com
Ohio: What to expect on election night
OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
wchstv.com
St. Albans fire marshal asks for public's help in investigation of brush fires
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The St. Albans fire marshal is asking the public for information that can help investigators find persons of interest in connection to some brush fires. A brush fire was reported next to the railroad tracks above the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue along with...
wchstv.com
Weather pattern about to flip by late-week/weekend
An unusually warm and dry weather pattern over the last week-plus looks to change in dramatic fashion by the end of this week. Interestingly. ..a tropical storm will have a lot to do with it...and our last soaking rain was from the remnants of Hurricane Ian back at the start of October.
