Property owner holds burglary suspect by gunpoint in Fayette County until police arrive
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with burglary out of Fayette County. According to Ansted Police, Ethan Lester forced his way into #6 Fox Trailer Court in Ansted, ransacked the property, and removed items that didn’t belong to him. When the property owner approached the suspect, he fled on his bicycle to 90 1/2 Tyree Street in Ansted and forced his way in to avoid being caught.
Records: Woman accused of holding knife to neck of woman, injuring deputy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman accused of threatening a woman and holding a knife to her neck was arrested after a responding Kanawha County deputy saw her holding a hammer in her hand and an officer was injured taking her into custody. Kelly Lee...
Wayne County forest fire being investigated as arson, state official says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A state forestry official said a massive forest fire in Wayne County that broke out over the weekend is being investigated as an arson. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forest said early Monday afternoon that the forest fire was still burning in several places. Officials hoped to have it put out by this evening. Locations where the fire is still active were not immediately available.
Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said a South Dakota man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash. Austin Gene Petrey, 24, of Bristol was killed in a wreck that happened near Canvas, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said Petrey was driving...
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Fayette County man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
UPDATE: ROBSON, WV NOVEMBER 7, 2022 — According to new court documents Douglas Greene was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after serving 15 years for his crime of first-degree murder. ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of […]
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
Car Seat Safety Event in West Virginia: ‘It could be deadly if not installed properly’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Highway Safety Office held a free Child Safety Seat Event at the West Huntington Fire Station on Saturday. At the event, they inspected the condition of the seats, checked for recalls, and made sure parents had the right seat for the child’s weight and height. […]
West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement
A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
Multiple crews responding to brush fire in Mason County
Four different crews are on the scene at Jerry's Run Road.
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back graduate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back one of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. Deputy Tyler Cutlip was a member of the 190th Basic Class at the Academy. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s...
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
