WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A state forestry official said a massive forest fire in Wayne County that broke out over the weekend is being investigated as an arson. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forest said early Monday afternoon that the forest fire was still burning in several places. Officials hoped to have it put out by this evening. Locations where the fire is still active were not immediately available.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO