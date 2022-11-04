ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

JILL DRAHEIM-DUCEY is a mixed media artist who has been creating “Snowladies” for over 10 years. Her goals are to make every piece unique and put a smile on the face of each person viewing her work. As a matter of fact, she smiles a lot while creating them! She likes to think her “ladies” have grown and evolved as the years have passed. Using nature and art as her inspiration, Jill blends stone clay, antique bottles, found objects, beads, and bits of nature together to create her winter pieces. Jill has an undergraduate degree in Art Education and a Master's Degree in Counseling. She has been in art shows for many years and has been in the Saline show since 2015. Jill’s experiences have taught her the power that creating art has in healing the heart and rejuvenating the soul. See these characters in Booth 141 Saturday.
Senior Food Pantry

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Food for Seniors, primarily canned food, goes from 11am through 1pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Coming Saline Craft Show is Among Nation’s Best

One of the best craft shows in the U.S. is upon us and taking place in our own backyard. The Saline Craft Show is ranked #43 among the nation’s top shows, up from a previous ranking of #67. In a press release, sponsors of the rankings explained, “Sunshine Artist’s...
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman

While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
