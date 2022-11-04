JILL DRAHEIM-DUCEY is a mixed media artist who has been creating “Snowladies” for over 10 years. Her goals are to make every piece unique and put a smile on the face of each person viewing her work. As a matter of fact, she smiles a lot while creating them! She likes to think her “ladies” have grown and evolved as the years have passed. Using nature and art as her inspiration, Jill blends stone clay, antique bottles, found objects, beads, and bits of nature together to create her winter pieces. Jill has an undergraduate degree in Art Education and a Master's Degree in Counseling. She has been in art shows for many years and has been in the Saline show since 2015. Jill’s experiences have taught her the power that creating art has in healing the heart and rejuvenating the soul. See these characters in Booth 141 Saturday.

