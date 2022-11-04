Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Burlington/Lovell Secure State Championship Appearances
Both the Lovell Bulldogs (Class 2A) and Burlington Huskies (Class 1A 6-man) have both advanced to their respective title games. Lovell knocked off Cokeville 28-7 in Friday’s Semi-Final. They return to the title game for the 2nd straight year and are looking for their 1st title since 2011. The Bulldogs head into Friday’s State Championship game 10-0 on the season.
mybighornbasin.com
Broncs Blow by Buffalo, to Play for 3rd Straight State Title
Jackson Schroeder had 124 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and the Cody Broncs ran past Buffalo Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game. Cody has advanced to the title game for the 3rd year in a row and 5th time in the last 9 years.
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
oilcity.news
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
oilcity.news
St. Anthony’s closed on Friday as flu, strep spread through Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is closed on Friday due to a high number of absent students suffering from illnesses. A school representative reached by phone early Friday declined to comment, but confirmed that school is closed today. According to an email that was sent to...
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 25 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you're unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of all...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
county17.com
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Brandi Gann, Director of CASA of the 5th Judicial District
November is National Child Safety and Protection Month. Brandi Gann, Director of CASA of the 5th Judicial District based here in Cody, and Mary Skalski, a former foster parent who lives in Park County, spoke about what court-appointed special advocate does for a child in the foster care system. Brandi talked about what is Wyoming’s law when it comes to mandatory reporters. Mary shared her story of how CASA supported her with her foster parent journey that ultimately ended up in adoption.
mybighornbasin.com
High Wind Warning & Advisory in Cody Until 6PM Tonight
There is an urgent weather message from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, which includes weather advisories for the cities of Clark, Cody, and Meeteetse until 6:00 AM MDT Saturday, Nov 5 2022. NWS Writes, "...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING..." * WHAT...West winds...
oilcity.news
Casper to see strong winds throughout Saturday, slight chance of snow on Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County will see strong winds today, with gusts reaching upwards of 60 mph, the National Weather Service reports. The westward wind will be at its strongest during the afternoon, with average speeds of around 40 mph during the day. Windspeeds will drop to 20–30 mph in the evening, though gusts will still be capable of reaching 40 mph.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind
If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
county17.com
Horsemen cut ribbons to signify grand opening of two Derby Club locations
Two gaming parlors for off-track wagering on horse races celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Two horsemen, one for each location, cut the ribbons for the Derby Club on Center Street and the Derby Club on Blackmore Road in Casper. “We’re trying to offer an elevated experience with...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/6/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits
A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
oilcity.news
Casper Mountain to see 60 mph wind gusts Friday night, Saturday; weekend snow possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper and Casper Mountain are both likely to see some more snow on Thursday night, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 60% chance of snow Thursday night, with less than a half-inch possible. The mountain has a 60% chance of snow with little or no new accumulation expected on Thursday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
