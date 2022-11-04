ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Burlington/Lovell Secure State Championship Appearances

Both the Lovell Bulldogs (Class 2A) and Burlington Huskies (Class 1A 6-man) have both advanced to their respective title games. Lovell knocked off Cokeville 28-7 in Friday’s Semi-Final. They return to the title game for the 2nd straight year and are looking for their 1st title since 2011. The Bulldogs head into Friday’s State Championship game 10-0 on the season.
LOVELL, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Broncs Blow by Buffalo, to Play for 3rd Straight State Title

Jackson Schroeder had 124 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and the Cody Broncs ran past Buffalo Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game. Cody has advanced to the title game for the 3rd year in a row and 5th time in the last 9 years.
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole

Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
BASIN, WY
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Brandi Gann, Director of CASA of the 5th Judicial District

November is National Child Safety and Protection Month. Brandi Gann, Director of CASA of the 5th Judicial District based here in Cody, and Mary Skalski, a former foster parent who lives in Park County, spoke about what court-appointed special advocate does for a child in the foster care system. Brandi talked about what is Wyoming’s law when it comes to mandatory reporters. Mary shared her story of how CASA supported her with her foster parent journey that ultimately ended up in adoption.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

High Wind Warning & Advisory in Cody Until 6PM Tonight

There is an urgent weather message from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, which includes weather advisories for the cities of Clark, Cody, and Meeteetse until 6:00 AM MDT Saturday, Nov 5 2022. NWS Writes, "...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING..." * WHAT...West winds...
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper to see strong winds throughout Saturday, slight chance of snow on Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County will see strong winds today, with gusts reaching upwards of 60 mph, the National Weather Service reports. The westward wind will be at its strongest during the afternoon, with average speeds of around 40 mph during the day. Windspeeds will drop to 20–30 mph in the evening, though gusts will still be capable of reaching 40 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25

Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind

If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Horsemen cut ribbons to signify grand opening of two Derby Club locations

Two gaming parlors for off-track wagering on horse races celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Two horsemen, one for each location, cut the ribbons for the Derby Club on Center Street and the Derby Club on Blackmore Road in Casper. “We’re trying to offer an elevated experience with...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits

A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Mountain to see 60 mph wind gusts Friday night, Saturday; weekend snow possible

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper and Casper Mountain are both likely to see some more snow on Thursday night, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 60% chance of snow Thursday night, with less than a half-inch possible. The mountain has a 60% chance of snow with little or no new accumulation expected on Thursday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY

