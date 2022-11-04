ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies Zach Eflin declines option and will become a free agent

There were 131 MLB players who automatically became free agents when the World Series ended and many more will be added to that list when players and teams decide whether to exercise contractual options and opt-out clauses. You can add Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin to the list as he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies try to show run to World Series was just a start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans. With that,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

