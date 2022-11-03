EAST STROUDSBURG – In their final match of the regular season, the East Stroudsburg University volleyball punched their ticket to the PSAC Tournament after sweeping Lock Haven on Saturday evening inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-15. Prior to the match, the Warriors honored a pair of seniors in Claire Choloux and Macy Rushall.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO