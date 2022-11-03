ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Volleyball Sweeps Lock Haven on Senior Day to Help Clinch Postseason Berth

EAST STROUDSBURG – In their final match of the regular season, the East Stroudsburg University volleyball punched their ticket to the PSAC Tournament after sweeping Lock Haven on Saturday evening inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-15. Prior to the match, the Warriors honored a pair of seniors in Claire Choloux and Macy Rushall.
Warriors Fall to No. 3 Shepherd Despite Fast Start

EAST STROUDSBURG – Despite building a 14-0 advantage to start the contest, the East Stroudsburg University football team fell to third-ranked Shepherd by a score of 37-14 on Senior Day at Eiler-Martin Stadium. The Warriors see its two-game winning streak come to an end (4-6, 3-5 PSAC East) following...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

