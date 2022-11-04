Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Having Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman back together is a big plus for Virginia
When Virginia’s Kihei Clark chose to come back for one more season in Charlottesville, for some Cavalier followers, it was a polarizing decision. Depending on who you asked, Clark will either bring back a ton of valuable experience and fifth-year leadership, or his presence will continue to “hamper” the play and development of fellow point guard Reece Beekman.
Augusta Free Press
Bennett’s 2022 recruiting class starting from scratch, ready to build for future
The future is bright with the Virginia men’s basketball team, as its latest freshman class of Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond III and Ryan Dunn was rated No. 14 nationally in the 247Sports rankings, and third in the ACC behind — you guessed it — Duke (No. 1) and North Carolina (No. 12).
Augusta Free Press
Samantha Brunelle glad to be back home: And Virginia is glad to have her home
Central Virginia native Samantha Brunelle is happy to be back home for her final two years of college basketball. Growing up in Ruckersville, about 25 miles outside of Charlottesville, and seeing and hearing about the success of the University of Virginia women’s team over the years, Brunelle dreamed of one day being a part of such a program. As a child, she even served as a ball girl for Cavalier games.
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: #14 UVA defeats #24 Pitt, 1-0, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals
Goalkeeper Holden Brown had a season-high nine saves to preserve a 1-0 shutout for #14 UVA over #24 Pitt in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium. Brown set the tone for the match early as he came up with a diving stop after...
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three
James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.
Augusta Free Press
Liberty Football: #23 Flames hold off furious late rally, defeat Arkansas, 21-19
Liberty’s one loss this season came on a failed two-point play with a minute to go at Wake Forest. Saturday at Arkansas, the 23rd-ranked Flames got a stop on a Razorbacks’ two-point try to preserve a 21-19 win. Liberty (8-1) led 21-0 before Arkansas rallied, scoring twice in...
Augusta Free Press
VMI Football: Keydets hang tough, but #10 Samford takes control late, wins, 34-15
VMI led #10 Samford 12-7 at halftime, but the Bulldogs took control in the second half and went on to a 34-15 win over the Keydets on Saturday. The problem for VMI (1-8, 0-6 SoCon): it needed Jerry Rice to go 5-for-5 on field-goal tries. His fifth kick, a 38-yarder,...
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
Augusta Free Press
Close, still no cigar: UVA was in it late, but falls to #17 North Carolina, 31-28
If you’re inclined to claim moral victory, don’t. UVA led #17 North Carolina 14-10 at the half, but the ‘Hoos were outschemed in the second half in what turned into a 31-28 Tar Heels win. The Virginia D had held a UNC offense that came in averaging...
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Virginia hosts #17 North Carolina in Saturday ACC Football action
I’ll be blogging from the press box at Scott Stadium, where there may be more people than there are in the actual stadium, for today’s ACC Football game pitting UVA and #17 North Carolina. Since you’re not here in person, feel free to join me here virtually.
Look: Young Virginia Fan Isn't Going To Be Riding Back Home In The Car
During the third quarter of this Saturday's game between North Carolina and Virginia, a young fan stole the spotlight by sliding down a muddy hill. The young Virginia fan that was having fun already had his face painted for the game. However, the face paint had its thunder stolen by the absurd amount of mud on his back and shorts.
Centre Daily
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a day of high emotion around the state of Arkansas during and following the Razorback 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Homecoming. Below is a sample of some of the things fans had to say. HOGS FEED:. NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN,...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
UV Cavalier Daily
Locally owned cheese, wine and gift store opens on the Corner
A new small business was welcomed to the Corner last month with the arrival of The Gray, a specialty wine, cheese and gift shop. Owner and operator Noelle Gray, a Charlottesville native, is excited to bring more locally-owned businesses to the Corner. Gray’s family formerly owned a printing shop at...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
wina.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
