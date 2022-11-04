ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Having Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman back together is a big plus for Virginia

When Virginia’s Kihei Clark chose to come back for one more season in Charlottesville, for some Cavalier followers, it was a polarizing decision. Depending on who you asked, Clark will either bring back a ton of valuable experience and fifth-year leadership, or his presence will continue to “hamper” the play and development of fellow point guard Reece Beekman.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Samantha Brunelle glad to be back home: And Virginia is glad to have her home

Central Virginia native Samantha Brunelle is happy to be back home for her final two years of college basketball. Growing up in Ruckersville, about 25 miles outside of Charlottesville, and seeing and hearing about the success of the University of Virginia women’s team over the years, Brunelle dreamed of one day being a part of such a program. As a child, she even served as a ball girl for Cavalier games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Locally owned cheese, wine and gift store opens on the Corner

A new small business was welcomed to the Corner last month with the arrival of The Gray, a specialty wine, cheese and gift shop. Owner and operator Noelle Gray, a Charlottesville native, is excited to bring more locally-owned businesses to the Corner. Gray’s family formerly owned a printing shop at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

