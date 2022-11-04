Central Virginia native Samantha Brunelle is happy to be back home for her final two years of college basketball. Growing up in Ruckersville, about 25 miles outside of Charlottesville, and seeing and hearing about the success of the University of Virginia women’s team over the years, Brunelle dreamed of one day being a part of such a program. As a child, she even served as a ball girl for Cavalier games.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO