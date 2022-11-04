ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Bodycam footage shows arrest of robbery suspect armed with bear spray

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of robbing two stores with bear spray was arrested on Saturday after a patrol officer noticed the suspect's vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), a man and woman entered a sporting goods store in north Spokane on Friday, Nov. 4, loading thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise into a cart and attempting to leave with it. When store employees confronted the pair, the man brandished bear spray and pointed it towards employees, elevating the crime to a robbery.
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
Man arrested for murder in Newport

NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
