Bodycam footage shows arrest of robbery suspect armed with bear spray
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of robbing two stores with bear spray was arrested on Saturday after a patrol officer noticed the suspect's vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), a man and woman entered a sporting goods store in north Spokane on Friday, Nov. 4, loading thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise into a cart and attempting to leave with it. When store employees confronted the pair, the man brandished bear spray and pointed it towards employees, elevating the crime to a robbery.
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
Murder suspect who fled Spokane in 2019 arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of killing his wife, hiding her body in a freezer and then fleeing Spokane in 2019 has been arrested in Europe. For the past three years, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been working to track down Wahid Kashify, who is now facing charges in his wife Arezu’s murder. With the help of the...
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
Man arrested for murder in Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
New school zone safety cameras issuing speeding tickets starting Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving through school zones in South Hill, you may want to take extra caution. The warning period for three school zone safety cameras ends on Monday. Drivers who are driving too fast in the 20 mph school zones will be getting speeding tickets. “There was a critical accident where a child was injured,” said...
Dutch Bros Coffee on Freya now reopening after being hit by a truck last year
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Dutch Bros on Freya that was hit by a big truck in August 2021 is reopening. According to an Instagram post by Dutch Bros Coffee on Friday, the coffee location on 402 S. Freya St. is opening soon. There is not yet information on when...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported two multi-vehicle crashes on Friday afternoon. The crash happened near Maple Street exit in Spokane downtown, according to WSP. The first crash involved five cars and the another one involved four cars. Minor injuries were reported in the accident. The condition and identity of the victims...
18-month-old little boy earns his sledding stripes during Spokane's first snow day of the year
SPOKANE, Wash. - The first snowfall of the year came a bit early this year, and for one little boy it may be the first snowfall he remembers. “I don’t think he remembers last year’s snow, so this is a first for him,” Meredith Blackburn said. Blackburn...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
Spokane couple arrested for shoplifting around $2,000 worth of retail items
SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Police say 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and 40-year-old Stephen Brown stole thousands of dollars from a business in the 9600 block of north Newport Highway last night. Officers say the couple stole around $2,000 in retail items It all started when Spokane Police received a call at 9:00 pm on Wednesday. An officer responded at 9:15 pm,...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Creston (Creston, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Creston. The crash happened on US 2 near Creston in extremely foggy conditions. Washington State Patrol stated that a school bus and ambulance were involved in the crash. A passenger in the ambulance sustained injuries. No other injuries were reported. The...
Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
Man involved in North Spokane gang shooting sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge sentenced a man on Friday to more than five years in prison for shooting at two women. The apparent gang-related shooting in May happened in broad daylight on Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane. 20-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of...
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s see what it’s like living in a floating home
BAYVIEW, ID. — One community on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille has become known for its homes on the water. The community has been a staple of Bayview for more than 100 years. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we see what makes living in a floating home so special. To see all of our adventures, go here! RELATED:...
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
