Anniston Star

Official: County schools need to be aware of demographic trends

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

The Calhoun County school system is operating on a balanced budget, but a falling student population is a crucial factor planners will need to remember down the line.

That was the message earlier this month from the school board’s chief financial officer, John Godwin, who presented the 2022-23 budget at the board’s regular meeting. The board voted to approve the document, which anticipates spending $134,324,620 during the fiscal year.

