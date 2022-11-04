Official: County schools need to be aware of demographic trends
The Calhoun County school system is operating on a balanced budget, but a falling student population is a crucial factor planners will need to remember down the line.
That was the message earlier this month from the school board’s chief financial officer, John Godwin, who presented the 2022-23 budget at the board’s regular meeting. The board voted to approve the document, which anticipates spending $134,324,620 during the fiscal year.
