Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic earns trip to district finals, first win over Webb City with 30-21 triumph
Republic football coach Ryan Cornelsen thought about how his team wasn’t accustomed to playing on a Saturday before the Tigers kicked off against Webb City in the district semifinals. “I laughed before the game,” he said. “Their players are thinking this feels like quarterfinals playing on a Saturday. Our...
republictigersports.com
Tigers Top Themselves, Topple Webb City
The best Republic football team in a generation somehow keeps topping itself. Saturday afternoon, Republic defeated Webb City for the first time in 25 tries, ending the Cardinals’ streak of 22 consecutive district championships with a 30-21 win. The never-quit Tigers trailed 21-7 with less than two minutes left...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Liberty Girls Basketball
Heading into 2022-2023, the Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty Lady Eagles will look to build upon the momentum they gained toward the end of the 2021-2022 season. The Lady Eagles, who finished 19-7 overall and 4-2 in the South Central Association, won 13 of their last 15 games before falling in the Class 3 District 10 semifinals to Licking.
Seneca advances following a big win against Hollister
SENECA, Mo. — It’s playoff season for high school football in Missouri. In every MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) playoff game, the winners advance to the next round, while the losing team’s season comes to an end. In Class 2, one of several matchups taking place this Saturday afternoon (11/5): The Seneca Indians […]
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Aurora Boys Basketball
Adam Thornhill is cycling through his first full graduating class at Aurora and is coming off of his best season yet. The Dawgs went 19-8 last year and return three starters and five total lettermen from that team. “Last year has definitely given us some momentum,” said Thornhill. “But really...
Ozark Sports Zone
Miller comes back from two sets down to advance to Class 1 state title match
Miller volleyball has carried a big target on its back all season as the defending Class 1 state champion. The Lady Cardinals rose the challenge of being a defending champion all year long, so it should come as no surprise that when their backs were against the wall in the Class 1 state semifinals that they responded as champions do.
KCTV 5
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
fourstateshomepage.com
The highest “Powerball” jackpot yet
JOPLIN, Mo. — The record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing with no winners, yet. Right now, the Powerball jackpot is at $1,900,000,000. The most recent drawing was just last night, and no one has claimed it. The next drawing is Monday night when hopefully it will be someone’s lucky day....
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.
Missouri's marijuana legalization campaign is splitting the weed world
The state's upcoming weed referendum is pitting advocates against industry.
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
KYTV
Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to MoDOT, contractor crews will start repairing pavement on I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties. This project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) will be closed...
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
