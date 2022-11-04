Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Examining Brennan Armstrong’s options after his so-so senior year at Virginia
It was safe to assume going into the season that Brennan Armstrong would be headed to the NFL Draft next spring, but now you have to wonder. And that’s being generous. Armstrong has looked average at best in the new pro-style offense brought in by first-year head coach Tony Elliott and his offensive coordinator, Des Kitchings.
Colts’ Jim Irsay Says He’s ‘Glad’ Jeff Saturday Has No NFL Coaching Experience
Saturday, who played for the Colts for 13 years, has never coached at the college or NFL level.
UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos have experience at center with Shedrick, Caffaro
If you’re a Virginia men’s basketball fan, you’ve got to feel pretty good about the two centers on the Cavaliers’ roster — Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro — heading into Monday’s season opener against North Carolina Central (9 p.m., ACC Regional Sports Networks) and beyond.
Late field goal sinks Washington Commanders in tight 20-17 loss to Minnesota Vikings
The Washington Commanders blew a golden chance to have their first winning record since Week 1, losing 20-17 at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Washington (4-5) allowed 13 of the 20 points in the fourth quarter as former Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins got the best of his former team. Washington had a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter on Taylor Heinicke’s second touchdown throw of the game, but 13 straight points in 10 minutes was enough to complete the comeback. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 28-yarder with 12 seconds to go to secure the win.
