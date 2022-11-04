The Washington Commanders blew a golden chance to have their first winning record since Week 1, losing 20-17 at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Washington (4-5) allowed 13 of the 20 points in the fourth quarter as former Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins got the best of his former team. Washington had a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter on Taylor Heinicke’s second touchdown throw of the game, but 13 straight points in 10 minutes was enough to complete the comeback. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 28-yarder with 12 seconds to go to secure the win.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO