Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
SFGate
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
I Am Obsessed With The Spice Girls Singing And Dancing To Their Own Music At Geri Halliwell's Birthday Party
The only reunion I care about.
SFGate
ASCAP Country Awards Honor Ashley Gorley as Songwriter of the Year for a Ninth Time
Ashley Gorley was named songwriter of the year for a ninth time as the ASCAP Country Music Awards winners were announced on social media Monday morning, in advance of a party and red carpet to come later in the day in Nashville. Gorley’s name being announced for that top honor...
Zack Ward Of ‘A Christmas Story’ Believes His Face Gets Him The Bully Roles
Zack Ward’s first role was in 1983 A Christmas Story, and he has since made a name for himself on our television screens. He fits so well into the villain bully role of A Christmas Story that casting agents sought him out to depict that. Ward went on to...
SFGate
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
SFGate
ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast
ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the...
SFGate
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner joins the upcoming adaptation of author Rick Riordan’s popular YA series about Greek mythology. “The Adam Project” actor Walker Scobell stars as 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon and begins training to become a hero at Camp Half Blood, a special training camp for demigods. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri play Percy’s best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.
SFGate
Kesha’s Defamation War With Dr. Luke Gets New July Trial Date
Dr. Luke’s long-running defamation lawsuit against Kesha is finally going to trial. On Monday, a New York judge set a July 26 trial date for the case. The eight-year-old case previously had a trial date set for late February, but Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter said at a hearing last month there was “no way” she could “envision a scenario” where Kesha’s pending pre-trial appeals would be decided in time.
SFGate
IFC Buys Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass Sci-Fi Film ‘Biosphere’
IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “Biosphere,” a sci-fi film from Mel Eslyn starring Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September, will be released in 2023 before streaming on AMC+. “Biosphere” is set in the...
SFGate
Daniel Kaluuya Joins ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Voice Cast
The actor has joined the cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” a sequel to the groundbreaking “Into the Spider-Verse” which also nabbed an Academy Award. He will be voicing the role of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. More from Variety.
SFGate
‘Sonic Frontiers’ Is Simultaneously Bizarre and Cathartic: Video Game Review
“Sonic Frontiers” was supposed to release in 2021, but it was delayed to 2022 in order to improve its quality. After the two “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie adaptations did well at the box office and received generally positive feedback, it makes sense that SEGA would like the next big “Sonic” game to exceed commercial and critical expectations, too.
You can read the entire Dean Koontz 'Nameless' series for free with Amazon Prime
Catch up before Henry Golding's TV adaptation of the series.
SFGate
‘Gears of War’ Movie and Animated Series Coming to Netflix
“Gears of War,” one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is expanding to Netflix. Netflix is making a feature film adaptation followed by an adult animation series based on the sci-fi shooter franchise, the company announced Monday. The streamer also notes there is “potential for more stories to follow.”
SFGate
Alice Davis, Costume Designer for Classic Disney Rides ‘It’s a Small World’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ Dies at 93
Alice Davis, famed costumer for Disney theme park attractions, films and television series, died Thursday at her Los Feliz home in Los Angeles. She was 93. Named a Disney Legend in 2004, Davis was known for her costume designs for the landmark “It’s a Small World” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” rides at Disneyland.
Comments / 0