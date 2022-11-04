ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Samantha Brunelle glad to be back home: And Virginia is glad to have her home

Central Virginia native Samantha Brunelle is happy to be back home for her final two years of college basketball. Growing up in Ruckersville, about 25 miles outside of Charlottesville, and seeing and hearing about the success of the University of Virginia women’s team over the years, Brunelle dreamed of one day being a part of such a program. As a child, she even served as a ball girl for Cavalier games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Having Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman back together is a big plus for Virginia

When Virginia’s Kihei Clark chose to come back for one more season in Charlottesville, for some Cavalier followers, it was a polarizing decision. Depending on who you asked, Clark will either bring back a ton of valuable experience and fifth-year leadership, or his presence will continue to “hamper” the play and development of fellow point guard Reece Beekman.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thecomeback.com

Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown

In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Fond farewell planned for city tourism manager Jennifer Kiser

After three years with the city of Waynesboro, Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Kiser is leaving for a new opportunity. The city would like to say thank you to Kiser and the public is invited to The City Foxes Wine Bar & Market at 414 W. Main Street to say goodbye from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book

There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

