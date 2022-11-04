Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Bennett’s 2022 recruiting class starting from scratch, ready to build for future
The future is bright with the Virginia men’s basketball team, as its latest freshman class of Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond III and Ryan Dunn was rated No. 14 nationally in the 247Sports rankings, and third in the ACC behind — you guessed it — Duke (No. 1) and North Carolina (No. 12).
Augusta Free Press
Samantha Brunelle glad to be back home: And Virginia is glad to have her home
Central Virginia native Samantha Brunelle is happy to be back home for her final two years of college basketball. Growing up in Ruckersville, about 25 miles outside of Charlottesville, and seeing and hearing about the success of the University of Virginia women’s team over the years, Brunelle dreamed of one day being a part of such a program. As a child, she even served as a ball girl for Cavalier games.
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: #14 UVA defeats #24 Pitt, 1-0, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals
Goalkeeper Holden Brown had a season-high nine saves to preserve a 1-0 shutout for #14 UVA over #24 Pitt in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium. Brown set the tone for the match early as he came up with a diving stop after...
Augusta Free Press
Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin looking to build on experience in Year 2 at Virginia
Now that they have a year’s experience in the Tony Bennett system at Virginia, Cavalier starters Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin are looking to bring even more to the table this season. Gardner, who transferred to UVA after three successful years at East Carolina, brought over his sweet midrange...
Augusta Free Press
Having Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman back together is a big plus for Virginia
When Virginia’s Kihei Clark chose to come back for one more season in Charlottesville, for some Cavalier followers, it was a polarizing decision. Depending on who you asked, Clark will either bring back a ton of valuable experience and fifth-year leadership, or his presence will continue to “hamper” the play and development of fellow point guard Reece Beekman.
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three
James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.
Augusta Free Press
Close, still no cigar: UVA was in it late, but falls to #17 North Carolina, 31-28
If you’re inclined to claim moral victory, don’t. UVA led #17 North Carolina 14-10 at the half, but the ‘Hoos were outschemed in the second half in what turned into a 31-28 Tar Heels win. The Virginia D had held a UNC offense that came in averaging...
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Virginia hosts #17 North Carolina in Saturday ACC Football action
I’ll be blogging from the press box at Scott Stadium, where there may be more people than there are in the actual stadium, for today’s ACC Football game pitting UVA and #17 North Carolina. Since you’re not here in person, feel free to join me here virtually.
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
thecomeback.com
Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown
In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
Look: Young Virginia Fan Isn't Going To Be Riding Back Home In The Car
During the third quarter of this Saturday's game between North Carolina and Virginia, a young fan stole the spotlight by sliding down a muddy hill. The young Virginia fan that was having fun already had his face painted for the game. However, the face paint had its thunder stolen by the absurd amount of mud on his back and shorts.
Augusta Free Press
Liberty Football: #23 Flames hold off furious late rally, defeat Arkansas, 21-19
Liberty’s one loss this season came on a failed two-point play with a minute to go at Wake Forest. Saturday at Arkansas, the 23rd-ranked Flames got a stop on a Razorbacks’ two-point try to preserve a 21-19 win. Liberty (8-1) led 21-0 before Arkansas rallied, scoring twice in...
Centre Daily
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a day of high emotion around the state of Arkansas during and following the Razorback 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Homecoming. Below is a sample of some of the things fans had to say. HOGS FEED:. NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Fond farewell planned for city tourism manager Jennifer Kiser
After three years with the city of Waynesboro, Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Kiser is leaving for a new opportunity. The city would like to say thank you to Kiser and the public is invited to The City Foxes Wine Bar & Market at 414 W. Main Street to say goodbye from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Comments / 0