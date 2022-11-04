ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Schools Education Foundation announces ‘Breakfast with Santa’ Dec. 13

Anniston Star
 4 days ago

OXFORD — Santa has committed to helping open the Christmas season in Oxford by hosting the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s 13th annual “Christmas with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Oxford High School cafeteria.

The Foundation has provided more than $500,000 since its inception to help fund programs including fine arts, teaching supplies, technology and STEM robotics.

