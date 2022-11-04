ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gilmore Girls’: The 1 Hint In Lorelai Gilmore’s Wedding Planning That Foreshadowed Her Breakup With Luke Danes

By Andrea Francese
Gilmore Girls fans largely agree that Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore were the endgame couple of the series, despite Lorelai’s problems in the romance department. While Luke and Lorelai eventually ended up together, their attempt to plan a wedding during season 6 of Gilmore Girls didn’t result in a marriage. Fans were shocked when the couple broke up without walking down the aisle. A little detail of the wedding planning hinted that Luke and Lorelai Gilmore’s wedding would never happen, though.

Lorelai Gilmore planned to use daisy invitations for her wedding to Luke Danes

Lorelai and Luke had a pretty unorthodox engagement. She asked Luke to marry her in the middle of the diner after she had a massive falling out with Rory Gilmore . Luke agreed, and the couple sealed the deal by drinking Zimas together in the town gazebo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1eQb_0iy7yR5k00
Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Wedding planning took several months to get underway, but once things got started, they came together quickly. In one day, Lorelai found her dress, the church, and the reception venue and picked out the invitation. She also nailed down the date, found a deal on tuxedo alterations, and picked out the food. Lorelai insisted that the ease at which the plans came together must be fate, but she might have jinxed her union with her invitation and flower choices.

With her signature rapid-fire delivery, Lorelai explained to Luke that her dress was strapless, so they had to have a summer wedding. For her, summer meant daisies, so she planned to use the flowers and even picked out daisy invitations for the big event. The use of daisies might have been tempting fate. We theorize that the mention of daisies foreshadowed the breakdown of Luke and Lorelai’s relationship . At the very least, it seemed to hint that Lorelai Gilmore’s wedding wasn’t going to happen the way she planned.

It wouldn’t be the first time that daisies appeared during one of Lorelai relationships

While the daisy invitations make perfect sense for a summer wedding, we can’t help but notice that the daisies were actually a bad omen and might have subtly foreshadowed the problems that Luke and Lorelai would eventually face. Daisies were an important element in Lorelai’s first failed engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edukB_0iy7yR5k00
Scott Cohen | Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In season 1 of Gilmore Girls , Lorelai began dating Max Medina , an English teacher at Chilton. The couple’s relationship was always rocky, but Max was determined to lock Lorelai down. He proposed to her suddenly when he feared Luke and Lorelai may have dated while he and Lorelai were broken up.

While the rushed proposal didn’t include daisies, his official one did. After Lorelai told Max that a proposal should be planned out and include 1,000 yellow daisies , he officially asked for her hand in marriage, with thousands of daisies. He had them delivered to the Independence Inn, where Lorelai worked. She, in turn, spread them around town when she said yes to Max.

Max and Lorelai’s relationship didn’t end well. Lorelai called off the wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle. Instead of marrying Max, she and Rory took a road trip to Harvard. Over the next few years, Max cycled in and out of Lorelai’s life but never as an official partner again.

Since daisies factored into Lorelai’s first failed engagement , we’d think she’d avoid them for her second. Instead, she leaned into the flower. Perhaps she subconsciously knew things weren’t going to work out.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia Explains Why Jess & Rory's Breakup Was For The Best

Rory Gilmore had a fair number of relationships as one of the protagonists in the beloved "Gilmore Girls" series. Since the series covered Rory's sophomore year of high school up until just after her Yale graduation, there was plenty of time for her, as well as fans, to experience the many romantic relationships, good and bad. One relationship that still sticks out and was set in the middle of the show was that of Rory with Jess Mariano.
Us Weekly

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause: A Timeline of Their Private Romance

They go way back! Lauren Graham and Peter Krause began dating while starring as siblings on Parenthood, but the couple knew each other for years before things turned romantic. Not only did the duo appear on the same sitcom — Caroline in the City — in the ‘90s, at which point they struck up a friendship, but they […]
Bustle

Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Spoke Candidly About Her Split From A Co-Star

Actor Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore in the long-running U.S. comedy-drama. , has opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend, actor Peter Krause. This comes five months after the former couple publicly confirmed their decision to part ways. "It's just sad to me," Graham told People magazine, adding that writing a new collection of essays was a healthy distraction following the break-up.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie

If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
