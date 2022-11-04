‘Gilmore Girls’: The 1 Hint In Lorelai Gilmore’s Wedding Planning That Foreshadowed Her Breakup With Luke Danes

Gilmore Girls fans largely agree that Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore were the endgame couple of the series, despite Lorelai’s problems in the romance department. While Luke and Lorelai eventually ended up together, their attempt to plan a wedding during season 6 of Gilmore Girls didn’t result in a marriage. Fans were shocked when the couple broke up without walking down the aisle. A little detail of the wedding planning hinted that Luke and Lorelai Gilmore’s wedding would never happen, though.

Lorelai Gilmore planned to use daisy invitations for her wedding to Luke Danes

Lorelai and Luke had a pretty unorthodox engagement. She asked Luke to marry her in the middle of the diner after she had a massive falling out with Rory Gilmore . Luke agreed, and the couple sealed the deal by drinking Zimas together in the town gazebo.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Wedding planning took several months to get underway, but once things got started, they came together quickly. In one day, Lorelai found her dress, the church, and the reception venue and picked out the invitation. She also nailed down the date, found a deal on tuxedo alterations, and picked out the food. Lorelai insisted that the ease at which the plans came together must be fate, but she might have jinxed her union with her invitation and flower choices.

With her signature rapid-fire delivery, Lorelai explained to Luke that her dress was strapless, so they had to have a summer wedding. For her, summer meant daisies, so she planned to use the flowers and even picked out daisy invitations for the big event. The use of daisies might have been tempting fate. We theorize that the mention of daisies foreshadowed the breakdown of Luke and Lorelai’s relationship . At the very least, it seemed to hint that Lorelai Gilmore’s wedding wasn’t going to happen the way she planned.

It wouldn’t be the first time that daisies appeared during one of Lorelai relationships

While the daisy invitations make perfect sense for a summer wedding, we can’t help but notice that the daisies were actually a bad omen and might have subtly foreshadowed the problems that Luke and Lorelai would eventually face. Daisies were an important element in Lorelai’s first failed engagement.

Scott Cohen | Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In season 1 of Gilmore Girls , Lorelai began dating Max Medina , an English teacher at Chilton. The couple’s relationship was always rocky, but Max was determined to lock Lorelai down. He proposed to her suddenly when he feared Luke and Lorelai may have dated while he and Lorelai were broken up.

While the rushed proposal didn’t include daisies, his official one did. After Lorelai told Max that a proposal should be planned out and include 1,000 yellow daisies , he officially asked for her hand in marriage, with thousands of daisies. He had them delivered to the Independence Inn, where Lorelai worked. She, in turn, spread them around town when she said yes to Max.

Max and Lorelai’s relationship didn’t end well. Lorelai called off the wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle. Instead of marrying Max, she and Rory took a road trip to Harvard. Over the next few years, Max cycled in and out of Lorelai’s life but never as an official partner again.

Since daisies factored into Lorelai’s first failed engagement , we’d think she’d avoid them for her second. Instead, she leaned into the flower. Perhaps she subconsciously knew things weren’t going to work out.

RELATED: A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Thinks They’ve Spotted Al of Al’s Pancake World Fame; There Is Still No Sign of JoJo