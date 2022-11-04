ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince William or Prince Harry: Poll Reveals Which Royal Brits Would Most Likely Choose a Pint at the Pub With

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

A new poll shows which royal Brits think they would most enjoy grabbing a pint at the pub with, Prince William or Prince Harry .

With Harry’s memoir, Spare , due for release in January, his popularity with some “royalists” is debatable. On the other hand, William will be the monarch someday. So, a conversation with either prince would likely be interesting. But would more people prefer the time with the future king or a former party prince?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCsCx_0iy7yPKI00
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Brits would most like to have a pint with Prince Harry

According to some polls, Harry and Meghan Markle’s favorability has declined since they resigned from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

But, according to a survey done on behalf of WeLoveBrum.co.uk , Harry is still the royal that most Brits would like to have to join them at a pub for a pint. He received more votes than anyone else, followed closely by Kate Middleton in second, with William trailing them in third.

Prince Harry was once a royal ‘party boy’

Anyone who followed press coverage of Harry throughout his life is probably aware that he once had a reputation as a bit of a bad boy of the royal kind. For instance, he once hosted a game of strip billiards in a Las Vegas hotel room, and photos of him in the nude were circulated among the public.

But Harry isn’t the only royal who supposedly enjoyed a good time here and there. For her part, Kate was known to enjoy drinking — responsibly, of course — while at university. She even co-founded a drinking society for women due to a lack of options that weren’t only for men.

So, perhaps these aspects of their personalities make them seem like good choices for a night out. But the results are a little different from those indicating the overall favorability of individual members of the royal family.

According to a YouGov rating poll, Kate and William were the most popular royals behind Queen Elizabeth II for the third quarter of 2022. But Harry was number nine on that list, and Meghan was number 13.

Brits would least prefer to have a pint with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles

According to the WeLoveBrum poll, King Charles III and his queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles are among the least favorite royals for having a pint at the pub. Notably, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall each placed higher on the list than the royal couple.

Charles and Camilla placed seventh and eighth out of the top eight. Some might argue that they would expect such results after their extramarital affair and its impacts on Princess Diana played out for the world to see.

And though the king and queen consort experienced a boost in popularity after the queen’s death, they are expected to take another hit with the upcoming premiere of the fifth season of The Crown on Netflix.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Notes How Prince William and Kate Middleton Manage Crowds Differently Than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Cheryl E Preston

Author Katie Nicholl drops another revelation from her book claiming Prince William will never forgive Prince Harry

Royal family official photoRoyal family channel screenshot. Royal expert Katie Nicholl has dropped another bombshell from her book "The New Royals" suggesting that Prince William will never forgive Prince Harry for leaving "the firm." She has made several other claims including that Meghan Markle desires to be the Queen Bee in the royal family and that William and Kate were jealous of Meghan and Harry.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

218K+
Followers
119K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy