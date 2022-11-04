Prince William or Prince Harry: Poll Reveals Which Royal Brits Would Most Likely Choose a Pint at the Pub With

A new poll shows which royal Brits think they would most enjoy grabbing a pint at the pub with, Prince William or Prince Harry .

With Harry’s memoir, Spare , due for release in January, his popularity with some “royalists” is debatable. On the other hand, William will be the monarch someday. So, a conversation with either prince would likely be interesting. But would more people prefer the time with the future king or a former party prince?

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Brits would most like to have a pint with Prince Harry

According to some polls, Harry and Meghan Markle’s favorability has declined since they resigned from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

But, according to a survey done on behalf of WeLoveBrum.co.uk , Harry is still the royal that most Brits would like to have to join them at a pub for a pint. He received more votes than anyone else, followed closely by Kate Middleton in second, with William trailing them in third.

Prince Harry was once a royal ‘party boy’

Anyone who followed press coverage of Harry throughout his life is probably aware that he once had a reputation as a bit of a bad boy of the royal kind. For instance, he once hosted a game of strip billiards in a Las Vegas hotel room, and photos of him in the nude were circulated among the public.

But Harry isn’t the only royal who supposedly enjoyed a good time here and there. For her part, Kate was known to enjoy drinking — responsibly, of course — while at university. She even co-founded a drinking society for women due to a lack of options that weren’t only for men.

So, perhaps these aspects of their personalities make them seem like good choices for a night out. But the results are a little different from those indicating the overall favorability of individual members of the royal family.

According to a YouGov rating poll, Kate and William were the most popular royals behind Queen Elizabeth II for the third quarter of 2022. But Harry was number nine on that list, and Meghan was number 13.

Brits would least prefer to have a pint with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles

According to the WeLoveBrum poll, King Charles III and his queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles are among the least favorite royals for having a pint at the pub. Notably, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall each placed higher on the list than the royal couple.

Charles and Camilla placed seventh and eighth out of the top eight. Some might argue that they would expect such results after their extramarital affair and its impacts on Princess Diana played out for the world to see.

And though the king and queen consort experienced a boost in popularity after the queen’s death, they are expected to take another hit with the upcoming premiere of the fifth season of The Crown on Netflix.

