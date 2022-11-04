Jessica Alba Once Joked That She Drooled Over Michelle Rodriguez’s Body in ‘Machete’

When actor Jessica Alba worked with her Machete co-star Michelle Rodriguez, Alba couldn’t believe how toned Rodriguez’s physique looked. To the point where Alba once joked that she drooled over it.

Jessica Alba loves the shape of her body

Michelle Rodriguez | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alba has maintained her body through her dedication to fitness . The actor follows an exercise routine and diet plan based on what she’s trying to achieve with her body at a given time.

“If I work out four times, I consider it a successful week,” she once said in an interview with Shape (via People ). “But it’s typically more like two to three days a week because that’s what I have time for. I take Spin or hot yoga classes in the morning, and I sacrifice sleep to fit them in.”

But Alba’s commitment to staying healthy has more to do with the mind than the body. The star felt exercise made her more productive and alert, which contributed to her happiness. One of the reasons Alba was thankful for her body was because her physique allowed her to engage in a variety of exercises.

“I love my shape because it does what I want it to,” she added. “If I want to go on a hike or a bike ride or go for a swim, I know my body will do everything I tell it to. I also appreciate that I can push myself through when I’m feeling tired. There’s always a little extra something to get me past the tired moments.”

Jessica Alba once joked she drooled over Michelle Rodriguez’s body

Jessica Alba and Michelle Rodriguez co-starred in the Robert Rodriguez movie Machete . The film saw both actors portray tough and strong characters involved in many action set pieces. Although the two got along well, Alba quipped that she admired her co-star’s physique in the movie.

“I want to know: Who sculpted that body? Because the whole time I’m watching you, I’m drooling,” Alba once told Rodriguez in their interview for MTV News . “‘She doesn’t have any cellulite, not an ounce of fat! What is going on?'”

Rodriguez confided that she crafted her physique while preparing for a film that wasn’t Machete .

“That was [from] Battle: Los Angeles ,” Rodriguez said. “I was in boot camp before that. I had three weeks of intensive Marine warfare training.”

Michelle Rodriguez is used to training her body for roles

Rodriguez has made a career off of playing tough and fierce characters in action movies. Because of this, she’s often had to alter her body to fit into a certain type of role. Her intense preparation for films started with her debut film Girlfight , where she was tasked to play a boxer.

“It was intense — just imagine waking up every morning, running for 2 ½ miles, then after that (you) jump rope for a half hour, then after that you’re moving around in the ring,” she once told CNN about the experience. “You get out, you hit the speed bag … and you spar, and then after that, you’re doing calisthenics. While you’re doing the sit-ups you’ve got this 20-pound sand ball thrown on your stomach.”

More recently, Rodriguez packed on 10 pounds of muscle for the film Dungeons & Dragons .

“Lots of push-ups, lots of sit ups,” Rodriguez said about her workout according to Insider . “There’s lots of lifting weights. During COVID you could get lots of frustration so I kind of got [producer] Jeremy [Latcham] to hook me up with a punching bag by my trailer. That helped a lot with the stressful days. I had a blast training. I gained about a good 10 pounds of muscle for it.”

