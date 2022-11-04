ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jessica Alba Once Joked That She Drooled Over Michelle Rodriguez’s Body in ‘Machete’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

When actor Jessica Alba worked with her Machete co-star Michelle Rodriguez, Alba couldn’t believe how toned Rodriguez’s physique looked. To the point where Alba once joked that she drooled over it.

Jessica Alba loves the shape of her body

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0Bpf_0iy7yNo400
Michelle Rodriguez | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alba has maintained her body through her dedication to fitness . The actor follows an exercise routine and diet plan based on what she’s trying to achieve with her body at a given time.

“If I work out four times, I consider it a successful week,” she once said in an interview with Shape (via People ).  “But it’s typically more like two to three days a week because that’s what I have time for. I take Spin or hot yoga classes in the morning, and I sacrifice sleep to fit them in.”

But Alba’s commitment to staying healthy has more to do with the mind than the body. The star felt exercise made her more productive and alert, which contributed to her happiness. One of the reasons Alba was thankful for her body was because her physique allowed her to engage in a variety of exercises.

“I love my shape because it does what I want it to,” she added. “If I want to go on a hike or a bike ride or go for a swim, I know my body will do everything I tell it to. I also appreciate that I can push myself through when I’m feeling tired. There’s always a little extra something to get me past the tired moments.”

Jessica Alba once joked she drooled over Michelle Rodriguez’s body

Jessica Alba and Michelle Rodriguez co-starred in the Robert Rodriguez movie Machete . The film saw both actors portray tough and strong characters involved in many action set pieces. Although the two got along well, Alba quipped that she admired her co-star’s physique in the movie.

“I want to know: Who sculpted that body? Because the whole time I’m watching you, I’m drooling,” Alba once told Rodriguez in their interview for MTV News . “‘She doesn’t have any cellulite, not an ounce of fat! What is going on?'”

Rodriguez confided that she crafted her physique while preparing for a film that wasn’t Machete .

“That was [from] Battle: Los Angeles ,” Rodriguez said. “I was in boot camp before that. I had three weeks of intensive Marine warfare training.”

Michelle Rodriguez is used to training her body for roles

Rodriguez has made a career off of playing tough and fierce characters in action movies. Because of this, she’s often had to alter her body to fit into a certain type of role. Her intense preparation for films started with her debut film Girlfight , where she was tasked to play a boxer.

“It was intense — just imagine waking up every morning, running for 2 ½ miles, then after that (you) jump rope for a half hour, then after that you’re moving around in the ring,” she once told CNN about the experience. “You get out, you hit the speed bag … and you spar, and then after that, you’re doing calisthenics. While you’re doing the sit-ups you’ve got this 20-pound sand ball thrown on your stomach.”

More recently, Rodriguez packed on 10 pounds of muscle for the film Dungeons & Dragons .

“Lots of push-ups, lots of sit ups,” Rodriguez said about her workout according to Insider . “There’s lots of lifting weights. During COVID you could get lots of frustration so I kind of got [producer] Jeremy [Latcham] to hook me up with a punching bag by my trailer. That helped a lot with the stressful days. I had a blast training. I gained about a good 10 pounds of muscle for it.”

RELATED: Jessica Alba Once Shared Her Role in the Family Friendly ‘Fantastic Four’ Was Unintentionally ‘Sexy’

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume

The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.  "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Footwear News

Michelle Rodriguez Adds Edgy Leather Jacket to Classic Silhouette in Glittery Jimmy Choo Pumps for amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Michelle Rodriguez attended the 12th annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 3. The “Fast & Furious” star arrived at the event in a classic meets edgy ensemble. Rodriguez’s look featured a layered top with a semi-sweetheart neckline and a satin, corset-like element comprising two lapels. She wore coordinating straight-leg slacks in white paired with her bandeau-style piece. She continued with layers, wearing a button-up shirt and eyelet-designed leather jacket in black placed over her shoulders. Rodriguez opted for minimal yet salient accessories. She accessorized with three rings, one of which incorporated jeweled embellishments, and styled her hair in...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

218K+
Followers
119K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy