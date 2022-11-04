ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Will Be Really Difficult for William,’ Expert Says

By Wendy Michaels
 3 days ago

A royal expert believes Prince Harry is taking “a gamble” with his upcoming memoir, Spare , in that it might upset the royal family. The expert says Harry discussing Princess Diana’s death in the book could be “really difficult” for Prince William especially.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Expert predicts royal family ‘are going to be upset’ over Prince Harry’s memoir

Pauline Maclaran, author of Royal Fever , shared her analysis of Harry’s memoir with Express , calling it “very much a gamble” that is likely to upset family members.

Publisher Penguin Random House explained what readers of Harry’s book can expect. “ Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th Century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last.”

Maclaran noted that “using Diana’s death as a taster doesn’t sound particularly good,” predicting the royal family “are going to be upset by the contents .”

She continued, “I think the book will be a crucial part of him creating this relatable image. To make him seem like everyone else.”

Maclaran said the book is “a gamble” for Harry. “It is obviously a gamble he is willing to take,” she said. “I think it’s very much a gamble because I think it’s bound to upset members of the royal family.”

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘will be really difficult for William,’ Expert says

Maclaran continued, “First of all, even if he’s not criticizing them — and I think we all fully expect he will be — he is still pouring his heart out in a way that is not usually regarded as very royal, and against the queen’s mantra to always keep silent.”

The expert added, “Members of the royal family are going to be upset by the contents. I think they have to be, really.”

Maclaran also anticipates that the memoir “will be really difficult for William.” She explained, “Harry is stealing the limelight, possibly, over their mother’s death. William suffered very acutely as well.”

Expert says Prince Harry’s memoir title is a ‘personal dig’ at Prince William

Royal expert Neil Sean discussed Harry’s memoir title during the Oct. 28 installment of his Daily News Headlines on YouTube.

“It’s a rather cruel gibe against his once close brother , of course, his royal highness the Prince of Wales. Just the title Spare , this really is a personal dig against Prince William because, according to a very good source, this was the jokey title that he was given by his late mother, Princess Diana,” Sean explained. “Perhaps not a wise move now when you think about it, all these years on.”

Sean called the title “hard-hitting, controversial, and more importantly, headline-grabbing.”

The expert shared, “Doesn’t it seem rather cruel to attack your brother once again, literally in public, with a simple title and more so than ever, make it very difficult moving forward for your father, who really has to concentrate on his coronation in the spring of next year.”

Sean added, “This could have been a great time to cement family reunion but more importantly at least tone down some of the rhetoric that so far has been pushed forward.”

Comments / 6

anonymous
1d ago

William will be fine. all harry has done is burn down any bridges left. he's not wanted in Britain anymore. he should apply to be an American

Reply
2
Cat
3d ago

William shouldn’t worry everyone knows puppet Harry is not right in the head.

Reply
7
Kathie Roberts
2d ago

These two don't care. Getting rich off " victim" status is keeping them in the limelight and making them money

Reply
3
