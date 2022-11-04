ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
flaglerlive.com

Barrier Island May Be Evacuated Wednesday Morning as Nicole’s Effects on Flagler Could Repeat Ian’s

Monday, Nov. 7, 5:07 p.m.–Flagler County emergency management officials are cautioning residents of the barrier island, from Flagler Beach to Marineland, to be ready to evacuate as early as Wednesday as sub-tropical storm Nicole strengthens into a hurricane, making landfall in south Florida in the first hours of Thursday. Talks are ongoing possibly to stand up a shelter at the Palm Coast Community Center.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Jacksonville is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge watch extends north to the ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
BRUNSWICK, GA
duvalsports.com

The oldest rivalry in Northeast Florida: St Augustine versus Palatka

Palatka Fl- Northeast Florida’s oldest and most-played rivalry concluded the 2022 regular season for St Augustine and Palatka high schools Friday night. Palatka and St. Augustine were tied at 7-7, when Jamarrie McKinnon’s 8-yard run for Palatka made it a game with 3:07 in the first quarter. St....
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
