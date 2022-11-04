Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
WJCL
Evacuation order issued for part of Coastal Georgia following chemical plant fire
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky Monday morning as first responders raced toward the fire. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said crews scrambled to put out the massive flames but they didn't have enough resources and additional crews were called out.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Beach City Council to vote on future of Adventure Landing Monday
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The future of Adventure Landing will be decided at a Jacksonville Beach City Council meeting Monday night, and locals are voicing mixed reactions to the proposed plan to turn the beloved park into apartment units. Some people believe this plan will limit the options families...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
flaglerlive.com
Barrier Island May Be Evacuated Wednesday Morning as Nicole’s Effects on Flagler Could Repeat Ian’s
Monday, Nov. 7, 5:07 p.m.–Flagler County emergency management officials are cautioning residents of the barrier island, from Flagler Beach to Marineland, to be ready to evacuate as early as Wednesday as sub-tropical storm Nicole strengthens into a hurricane, making landfall in south Florida in the first hours of Thursday. Talks are ongoing possibly to stand up a shelter at the Palm Coast Community Center.
Father dies trying to save daughter from rip current at Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, a father died trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the beach. According to a news release by Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the girl was in the ocean for about 10 minutes before she was caught in the rip current.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
North Florida Land Trust is hosting a Volunteer Day at Little Rain Lake in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This Saturday, North Florida Land Trust is asking for volunteers to join them for a property tour and cleanup at Little Rain Lake in Clay County. The event is starting at 9:30 a.m. with the goal to remove the trash on the 578 acres that NFLT protected and is currently restoring.
JSO: Body of adult male found on Orion Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 4 a.m., JSO responded to 2500 block of Orion Street to assist JFRD with a call about an adult male laying in the roadway. Officials stated that the victim is between 50 and 60 years-old and was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from rip tide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Jacksonville is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge watch extends north to the ...
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
Evacuation orders lifted for areas surrounding Symrise Plant fire in Brunswick; fire almost completely out
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Evacuation orders are now lifted for those who live near the Symrise Plant in Brunswick, Georgia, which ignited into a massive fire Monday after an explosion. Those who live within a mile of the plant had previously been ordered to evacuate because of the fire. There...
Tenants’ homes now safe and bills paid after property owner failed to pay; thrown in jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families in a community plagued with sewage issues are now able to breathe a sigh of relief. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for people at Blanchard Apartments in Love Grove. “Honestly, I just felt like a burden’s been lifted off my shoulders,” Rozlynne Jackson...
What's the strange contraption that washed up on St. Augustine Beach?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes science is weird, or at least, it's weird looking. Friday morning, while taking a walk on Crescent Beach, I found a contraption with fabric blowing in the wind. I had no idea what it was. It was made of PVC pipe, canvas, and...
Time is ticking to save dozens of local cats in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new construction project is forcing dozens of local cats out of their habitat and putting their nine lives in danger. They are living in a desirable stretch of land along the intercoastal in Jacksonville Beach. But a developer is building a $45 million marina with residential units, restaurants, and stores there.
duvalsports.com
The oldest rivalry in Northeast Florida: St Augustine versus Palatka
Palatka Fl- Northeast Florida’s oldest and most-played rivalry concluded the 2022 regular season for St Augustine and Palatka high schools Friday night. Palatka and St. Augustine were tied at 7-7, when Jamarrie McKinnon’s 8-yard run for Palatka made it a game with 3:07 in the first quarter. St....
Her repair bill? $10,000. Jacksonville car owners find animals have chewed up their car engines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "I had no idea," said Ann Blount about the bad news a rat or rats chewed up her engine. She didn't even know such a thing could happen. Her repair bill? "Ten thousand dollars," she says. Blount lives at the Beaches. She says when she tried...
