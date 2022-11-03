ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win...
FOX Sports

Chris Richards announces injury will keep him out of World Cup

Crystal Palace and United States men's national team center back Chris Richards announced on Tuesday that he's been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury he suffered in September. "Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the world cup, but I know that the...
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Gordon Banks robs Pelé

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gordon Banks' super save. It's often called the best save in soccer history....

