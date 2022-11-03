Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win...
FOX Sports
Chris Richards announces injury will keep him out of World Cup
Crystal Palace and United States men's national team center back Chris Richards announced on Tuesday that he's been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury he suffered in September. "Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the world cup, but I know that the...
Carabao Cup clockwatch: Everton and Brentford knocked out – as it happened
Clockwatch: Everton made 11 changes and were spanked 4-1 by Bournemouth, while League Two Gillingham beat Premier League Brentford on penalties. Scott Murray was watching.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Gordon Banks robs Pelé
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gordon Banks' super save. It's often called the best save in soccer history....
