WVNT-TV
A few showers to start Monday but clearer skies and sunshine are back this afternoon
Monday our stalled front continue to bring a shower risk to the region for the morning hours. Eventually we’ll clear things up for the afternoon and winds shift out of the north around 5-10mph. Temps remain above average in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots still may reach the 70 degree mark.
WVNT-TV
Breezy winds keep us warm ahead of our next rain maker set to move in tonight
Saturday we hold on to the warmth as we work our way out of the 50s by morning into the 70s by the afternoon. Showers possible Saturday late afternoon for the eastern mountains while the bulk of rain with a cold front arrives late Saturday night. Winds will be howling...
