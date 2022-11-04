Read full article on original website
WBOY
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
WBOY
5 Mountaineers make Big 12 All-Tournament Team
After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
WBOY
WVU women’s soccer to host Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64. West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
voiceofmotown.com
Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
West Virginia Women's Soccer Claims Big 12 Championship Title
It took 93 minutes in the Big 12 Championship title game to see the go-ahead goal, but the Mountaineers emerged victorious.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: WVU Needs a Different Style of Coach
For eleven years now, the Mountaineers have ran an air raid offense. Beginning in 2011 under Coach Dana Holgorsen, the stat sheet and scoreboard have been lit up in Morgantown. Both Holgorsen and Brown come from the Hal Mumme coaching tree, and both, for the most part, like to throw it around.
WBOY
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
WBOY
West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s. Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:
CBS Sports
Watch West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary's: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at WVU Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mount St. Mary's (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. West Virginia struggled last season, too, ending up 16-17.
WBOY
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
voiceofmotown.com
Marc Bulger Says He is Supporting Players AND Coaches
West Virginia University is faced with a major task this week. With the Mountaineer Football team sitting at 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play, rumors are circulating that Neal Brown’s seat is scorching hot. Marc Bulger, the former WVU quarterback, spoke out about the situation and Neal Brown...
WBOY
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location
Morgantown will be getting a Layne's Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
DHHR hiring in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is hiring in north central West Virginia.
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Metro News
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
