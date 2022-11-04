ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Six-day window used for final WVU football home game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

5 Mountaineers make Big 12 All-Tournament Team

After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

OPINION: WVU Needs a Different Style of Coach

For eleven years now, the Mountaineers have ran an air raid offense. Beginning in 2011 under Coach Dana Holgorsen, the stat sheet and scoreboard have been lit up in Morgantown. Both Holgorsen and Brown come from the Hal Mumme coaching tree, and both, for the most part, like to throw it around.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Marc Bulger Says He is Supporting Players AND Coaches

West Virginia University is faced with a major task this week. With the Mountaineer Football team sitting at 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play, rumors are circulating that Neal Brown’s seat is scorching hot. Marc Bulger, the former WVU quarterback, spoke out about the situation and Neal Brown...
WBOY

Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV

