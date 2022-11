On the last Wednesday of the month, one of the outdoor movies at Arkadin Cinema in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood is always a roll of the dice. The microcinema’s owners, husband-and-wife team Keith Watson and Sarah Baraba, don’t tell customers what movie to expect when they buy tickets. Even so, the tiny space is frequently sold out for the night. And it’s because audiences love Drinkolas Cage, Arkadin’s “monthly Nicolas Cage movie and drinking game event.”

