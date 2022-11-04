The Dallas Mavericks wrap up their five-game homestand on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, who will be without star point guard Kyrie Irving due to a suspension. The Mavs hope to extend their win streak to four games at American Airlines Center. They’re coming off an exciting 111-110 win over the the Toronto Raptors, where Luka Doncic dissected a plethoras of different defensive schemes that were thrown at him. The Nets hope to make it a third consecutive win after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in their last two outings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO