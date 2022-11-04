Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Duels Kevin Durant; Ben Simmons Will Play
The Dallas Mavericks wrap up their five-game homestand on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, who will be without star point guard Kyrie Irving due to a suspension. The Mavs hope to extend their win streak to four games at American Airlines Center. They’re coming off an exciting 111-110 win over the the Toronto Raptors, where Luka Doncic dissected a plethoras of different defensive schemes that were thrown at him. The Nets hope to make it a third consecutive win after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in their last two outings.
Wichita Eagle
Lambeau Limp: Cowboys McCarthy Reveals Emotions About Returning to Green Bay
Lambeau Field has been a House of Horrors for America's Team, with the Cowboys losing nine of 11 visits to the Green Bay Packers' fabled stadium. From the infamous Ice Bowl in 1967, to the 45-7 lackluster loss that got Wade Phillips fired in mid-season in 2010, to Dez Bryant's controversial catch-non-catch in the 2015 playoff loss, the "frozen tundra" has generally been inhospitable to the Cowboys.
Complex
Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose raised eyebrows Friday night when he addressed Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and his rumored move to the Brooklyn Nets. Rose reiterated his support for Udoka and questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved with Udoka had not been publicly identified. “We know his...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Bruins' Cam Neely acknowledges failure in decision to sign Mitchell Miller: 'We could’ve done a better job'
The Boston Bruins announced Sunday, just days after signing Mitchell Miller, that they would be parting ways after "new information" about the vetting process came to light.
Wichita Eagle
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Look at Before Celtics-Grizzlies Matchup
The Boston Celtics are set to hit the road Monday night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies and it's sure to be a doozy. Boston enters the showdown winners of each of its last two games -- including a 15-point shellacking of the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Celtics currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference at 6-3 and are three games behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the conference.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Activate Sam Darnold
The Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold to the roster on Monday. Darnold was originally placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury against Buffalo in the preseason. He was designated to return from IR on October 19th, and has participated in practices since that time. Given the fact that both...
Wichita Eagle
Kadarius Toney had an elite skill in college. He flashed it in Chiefs debut vs. Titans
Receiver Kadarius Toney played only nine snaps in the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans after getting traded to Kansas City last week. That didn’t stop him, though, from showing off one of his greatest strengths late in the first quarter during a 10-yard reception. Toney,...
Wichita Eagle
Heavyweight ‘Match’ Is Set: Tiger and Rory vs. Spieth and JT
The latest edition of “The Match" is now official, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy set to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth under the lights on the west coast of Florida next month. Officially named “Capital One’s The Match," this will be the seventh such exhibition under...
See Shaq's tweet after Kobe Bryant's death
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in a tweet after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA’s Defense, Zach Charbonnet’s Status
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Monday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about Zach Charbonnet's health coming off his DNP on Saturday, what he saw on film from the Bruins' defense, how to keep running backs fresh through practice and games, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's hurdling, another late kickoff time against Arizona and what it took to rush for 400 yards against Arizona State.
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
Los Angeles Lakers team majority owner Jeanie Buss pulled a Steve Ballmer, sitting near courtside last night during L.A.'s 130-116 Crypto.com Arena loss against a sharpshooting Lauri Markkanen and the visiting Utah Jazz. L.A.'s best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, battled through a sore left foot that seemed to hamper...
Dodgers Way Down on Early 2023 MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers come in at number 5 for ESPN’s annual Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings
