Oneonta, NY

WKTV

Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala

Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Arc Herkimer to host community meeting

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer will host a Community Meeting at their Arc Herkimer Business Park on Nov. 16. The meeting will take place for one hour and focus on the services offered by the agency. Talks will include all seven divisions of Arc Herkimer. They will also demonstrate benefits for people with and without disabilities. Special Needs Mom, Kathy Caruso will also be there as a guest speaker.
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
MOHAWK, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First Ever STIC Craft Fair

Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Three Admissions Information Sessions at MVCC to be held on Veterans Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Veterans Day, Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting three Admissions Information Sessions. The sessions were planned to take place on the holiday in an effort to make attending a little easier for parents and students, many of which have the day off. The first session...
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
NORWICH, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Village Market announces plans to close

Mohawk Village Market in Mohawk is closing. The owners posted to social media that they will be retiring after 33 years of running the shop. After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month.
MOHAWK, NY

