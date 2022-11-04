Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
WKTV
Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala
Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
WKTV
Arc Herkimer to host community meeting
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer will host a Community Meeting at their Arc Herkimer Business Park on Nov. 16. The meeting will take place for one hour and focus on the services offered by the agency. Talks will include all seven divisions of Arc Herkimer. They will also demonstrate benefits for people with and without disabilities. Special Needs Mom, Kathy Caruso will also be there as a guest speaker.
WKTV
Tickets on sale now for Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming comedy show to benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center, known now as the Utica Center for Development. The Big and Tall Comedy Tour makes a stop at Delta Hotel by Marriott on Saturday, November 12th. Executive Director of...
WKTV
Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First Ever STIC Craft Fair
Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
Newest Wall of Stars Inductee
DeMauro's paintings have been shown at over 50 national exhibits, including the Whitney Museum of Art and the national portrait gallery at the Smithsonian Institute.
WKTV
Three Admissions Information Sessions at MVCC to be held on Veterans Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Veterans Day, Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting three Admissions Information Sessions. The sessions were planned to take place on the holiday in an effort to make attending a little easier for parents and students, many of which have the day off. The first session...
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
M-E students help lost child and reunite family
Three Maine Endwell Middle School students were commended for reuniting a young kid with his family.
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
WKTV
Mohawk Village Market announces plans to close
Mohawk Village Market in Mohawk is closing. The owners posted to social media that they will be retiring after 33 years of running the shop. After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
WKTV
Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at Little Falls Library
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at the Little Falls Library on Nov. 12. For $10 you can get your photo taken with your choice of one of three, holiday backgrounds. A digital copy will then be emailed to you. All proceeds benefit the...
Candidates for Town of Union Supervisor
Rob Mack was born and raised in Binghamton and has lived in Endwell for more than 30 years. He's been a registered nurse for over 43 years, taking 25 years off from nursing to work in finance.
Rich David casts his vote
Former Mayor of Binghamton, and candidate for New York's 52nd Senate District, Rich David, visited the Broome County Public library on Thursday to place his vote.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
WKTV
Otsego County fugitive found in Ohio
A Unadilla man is charged with bail jumping after he was found Ohio in October. His original charges were not released.
