SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:44 AM ON NOV. 6- Hollister Police said a victim suffered two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road on Saturday night. Officers said that the victim is expected to recover. Hollister Police also said that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
Merced Police has arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors. Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked The post Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans appeared first on KION546.
A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.
Store Employee Angels are Rewarded for Assisting An Injured Elderly Woman: ‘I was Immediately Surrounded’
The Lowe’s hardware chain presented an Angel Award to employees in California who rallied around a customer that took a bad fall in the parking lot. Deborah Hayes told GNN that her elderly mother was shopping in the Modesto store when the accident occurred, and called the incident a “wonderful story of people helping others.”
MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — A Turlock man is one of nearly 30 arrested in a multi-agency crackdown conducted in multiple Valley counties. The Turlock Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the help of Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) and Detectives with the Turlock Police Department, served a search and arrest warrant last week for 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero in the 800 block of High Street.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office confirmed Santana Rosales was found in a Honda in the Delta-Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos on October 28.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
