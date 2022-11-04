ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

ABC10

CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available. 
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:44 AM ON NOV. 6- Hollister Police said a victim suffered two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road on Saturday night. Officers said that the victim is expected to recover. Hollister Police also said that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors. Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked The post Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested, accused of groping girl near Merced park

MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Search warrant leads to drugs and weapons arrest in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — A Turlock man is one of nearly 30 arrested in a multi-agency crackdown conducted in multiple Valley counties. The Turlock Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the help of Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) and Detectives with the Turlock Police Department, served a search and arrest warrant last week for 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero in the 800 block of High Street.
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
ATWATER, CA

