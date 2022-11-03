ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What to know about Marco Rubio, Florida’s Republican Senate candidate

By Asia Bown
 3 days ago
Sen. Marco Rubio greets supporters at a campaign rally along with other Florida Republican politicians and candidates running in the U.S. 2022 midterm elections, in West Miami, Fla., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Rubio is running against Val Demings in the U.S. Senate race. | AP

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is running against Democrat Val Demings in the U.S. Senate race in Florida. Rubio is the incumbent, having been elected to the Senate first in 2011.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Rubio was born in Miami to a family of Cuban immigrants. His parents immigrated to the United States in search of the American dream, which Rubio strives to recover in his political efforts, per The Atlantic .

After attending law school, he got his start in politics on the West Miami City Commission in 1998 and moved on from there to the Florida House of Representatives, according to Ballotpedia . Years later, he set his sights on a U.S. Senate position, which he won in 2011.

In 2015, Rubio launched his presidential campaign and announced that he would not seek reelection in the Senate, though that promise was short-lived according to Ballotpedia . His loss to former President Donald Trump inspired him to turn back and run for reelection in the Senate, which he won.

Where does he stand on key issues?

Gun rights: Rubio is a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights and seeks to protect Floridians from gun violence while maintaining their right to own firearms. Instead of instituting bans on gun ownership, Rubio said during a debate with Demings last month that the solution to gun violence is to identify potential offenders and remove their firearms, per The Washington Post .

Border security: According to Rubio, the federal government has dropped the ball when it comes to immigration reform and border security. He says that the federal government needs to better manage the flow and relocation of immigrants at the southern border, per the Palm Beach Post . He wants stricter immigration laws and more effective management of the border crisis.

Energy: At a campaign rally in Tampa, Rubio expressed his desire to pass legislation that would increase oil and natural gas production in the U.S., per The Tampa Bay Times . He said that he wants to ease the financial burden gas and energy prices impose on American households.

Disaster relief: Florida is no stranger to natural disasters. Rubio fought for a massive $33 billion disaster relief measure in the wake of Hurricane Ian. He believes that the federal government plays a major role in helping Florida recover and pledged to secure emergency relief for rebuilding efforts, according to a press release .

Jan. 6, 2021: According to The Tampa Bay Times , Rubio told his constituents that if he is reelected, Republicans will bring the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to an end.

