Friday the 13th TV Show 'Crystal Lake' Coming to Peacock

The year of legacy horror continues as Peacock has ordered a new Friday the 13th TV show to series. 'Crystal Lake' is the tentative title.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

On October 31, 2022 (Halloween of all days!) it was announced that a new Friday the 13th show had been picked up as a series by NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. Crystal Lake is the show's tentative title. The project is led by Bryan Fuller , who will also write and executive produce the series. Victor Miller (writer of the original Friday the 13th ), Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24 will also serve as executive producers.

The show is listed as a prequel series to the events of the first movie, but it turns out there will be much more to it than that. Fangoria's Scott Wampler recently shared some comments from Bryan Fuller that will be in a future episode of their THE KINGCAST podcast:

"A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller's lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the Friday the 13th rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the Friday the 13th umbrella. The movie rights are a completely different thing."

-Bryan Fuller on THE KINGCAST per Fangoria

The fact that they have full reign for the entirety of the Friday the 13th franchise is very exciting. It means they can bring in Jason and all of his hockey-masked glory. I'd love to see them explore some of the funkier storylines from the later years like New Blood and Jason Takes Manhattan. Heck, I'd love for them to fill in the gaps before Jason went to space in Jason X !

Crystal Lake is expected to stream on Peacock sometime in 2023. If I were to guess, I'd say the series premieres on Friday, October 13, 2023. It's only fitting.

