Georgia State

San Diego Union-Tribune

Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question

Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to "independent-minded voters" on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, stepping into the country's political debate that tech company executives have for years worked to stay out of so their platforms wouldn't be seen as favoring one side over the other
The Hill

Judge suspends several NY gun rules amid legal challenge

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary injunction suspending parts of New York’s new gun restrictions while members of the advocacy group Gun Owners of America press ahead with their legal challenge against the rules. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby agreed in a Monday filing to put a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

