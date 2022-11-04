ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question

Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to "independent-minded voters" on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, stepping into the country's political debate that tech company executives have for years worked to stay out of so their platforms wouldn't be seen as favoring one side over the other

