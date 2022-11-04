Read full article on original website
JoJo Smith
3d ago
we need some laws for pedestrians like walk on the sidewalk if one is available, when walking at night make yourself visible, and cross at the corner. Also start teaching the importance of looking both way before you cross. This needs to be done for the pedestrians safety.
NBC Connecticut
Deadly Hit and Run in Waterbury Comes Amid String of Pedestrian Deaths in Conn.
Right now, the search is on for a driver who hit a man in Waterbury and did not stop. That man later died. And it comes amid a concerning recent stretch of at least eight pedestrians losing their lives across the state. “It’s very sad and we shouldn’t be losing...
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
NBC Connecticut
3 People Shot in Less Than an Hour in New Haven
Three people were shot in less than an hour in New Haven over the weekend. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Sherman Avenue around 5 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man and a 35-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot.
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
I-91 in Cromwell closed after multi-car crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South in Cromwell between exits 20 and 21 is closed due to a car crash between a tractor trailer and multiple other vehicles, according to the CT Department of Transportation. Extent on any injuries are currently unknown. Stay with News 8 for updates as they become available
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NBC Connecticut
Tomorrow is Election Day 2022; What to Know If You Are Voting in CT
Connecticut voters will be heading to the polls in November to decide several political races, including for governor. The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NBC Connecticut
Death of Man Found in Hartford Hotel Room Is Homicide: PD
A man found in a Hartford hotel room with a gunshot wound Sunday morning is the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to a hotel room at 100 Weston St. at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting victim who was unresponsive and they found 32-year-old Angel King, of Hartford, police said.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
whdh.com
Gun rights organization sues Connecticut over assault weapons ban
BOSTON (WHDH) - A gun rights organization has filed an injunction against the State of Connecticut for its assault weapons ban. The National Association for Gun Rights is suing seven states, including Connecticut. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong defended the ban, and said the law will stay the way it...
Man charged in connection to double shooting at Newington auto parts store
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a double shooting inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike, police said. Police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from […]
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
