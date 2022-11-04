ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday. A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display. The exhibition program kicked off...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
WARSAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Thousands take over Ogden Park for two-day Latin festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Ogden Park over the weekend to enjoy Latin foods, music, and culture during the 21st Annual Festival Latino. The largest Latino festival in North Carolina was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. There were vendors, carnival-themed games for both...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington begins roadwork on Racine Drive

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Work will begin Monday, November 7, on the Racine Drive at New Centre Drive intersection as a part of the Intersection Improvements Project. This is a transportation bond project that will help reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area. Traffic patterns will vary throughout the 5-month project as crews will be adding a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, constructing new curb ramps and sidewalks, adding signalized pedestrian crossings, and adding a pedestrian refuge concrete island on northwest corner.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6

Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach. According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Election Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get people out to vote. The chain is giving a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States on Tuesday. No purchase is necessary for the giveaway,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Virginia rocket launch lights up early morning sky across Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were awake early enough on Monday morning you may have seen a fireball streaking across the sky. It turns out it wasn’t a meteor as some people assumed, but a rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The rocket was originally scheduled...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Several water rescues reported over the weekend

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescue crews were busy over the weekend in parts of the Cape Fear. According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue and Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, at least six water rescues were responded to between the two agencies. All rescues were minor, with just one person...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

columbuscountynews.com

Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery

Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
BLADENBORO, NC

