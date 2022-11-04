Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday. A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display. The exhibition program kicked off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Pajama Jams’ begins annual pajama drive, collecting clothes for local children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is once again helping to collect pajamas for children in need. ‘Pajama Jams’ is in its 14th year of their pajama drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through December 9th. Pajama Jams began in Hampton Roads, Virginia, opening a second...
WITN
2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road work begins on Racine Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are beginning to work on improving an intersection in Wilmington. Work is set to begin at the intersection of Racine Drive and New Centre Drive to create a new turn lane. This is a transportation bond project aiming to help reduce traffic congestion and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands take over Ogden Park for two-day Latin festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Ogden Park over the weekend to enjoy Latin foods, music, and culture during the 21st Annual Festival Latino. The largest Latino festival in North Carolina was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. There were vendors, carnival-themed games for both...
foxwilmington.com
Opportunities in southeastern North Carolina to honor, celebrate Veterans Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Organizations in southeastern North Carolina have announced a wide variety of events to help members of the community honor and celebrate Veterans Day. The 13th annual “Veterans Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk” will take place on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington begins roadwork on Racine Drive
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Work will begin Monday, November 7, on the Racine Drive at New Centre Drive intersection as a part of the Intersection Improvements Project. This is a transportation bond project that will help reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area. Traffic patterns will vary throughout the 5-month project as crews will be adding a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, constructing new curb ramps and sidewalks, adding signalized pedestrian crossings, and adding a pedestrian refuge concrete island on northwest corner.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raises nearly $19,000 for local Life Care
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A fishing tournament in Wrightsville Beach has helped raise $18,728.70 for the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice. The inaugural event took place from October 21st through 29th and was hosted by Intracoastal Angler. The Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament was held October 21st...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach. According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Election Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get people out to vote. The chain is giving a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States on Tuesday. No purchase is necessary for the giveaway,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Virginia rocket launch lights up early morning sky across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were awake early enough on Monday morning you may have seen a fireball streaking across the sky. It turns out it wasn’t a meteor as some people assumed, but a rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The rocket was originally scheduled...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several water rescues reported over the weekend
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescue crews were busy over the weekend in parts of the Cape Fear. According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue and Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, at least six water rescues were responded to between the two agencies. All rescues were minor, with just one person...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WECT
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
columbuscountynews.com
Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery
Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
