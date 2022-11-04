Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Starts Constructive Correction, Why BTC Could Drop Further
Bitcoin price traded to a new monthly high at $21,469 before it started a downside correction. BTC could drop towards $20,600 before it starts a fresh increase. Bitcoin gained pace above the $21,000 resistance zone before it faced sellers. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides. MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC
These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week
The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what could be an extremely important week. While the market is currently overwhelmed by the news surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the release of the CPI data in the US are two major events that could be of crucial importance for the market.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum started a downside correction from the $1,675 high against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support to start a fresh increase. Ethereum climbed higher above $1,650 before it started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have now hit a 6-month high, something that could lead to a long squeeze in the market. Bitcoin Funding Rates Currently Have A Highly Positive Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding rates have surged up to...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Strength As Price Breaks $21,300; Here Are Levels To Watch
BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance. BTC’s price remains...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700. ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance. ETH’s price remains strong,...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Hive Blockchain Bucks The Bearish Trend By Holding $68 Million In Bitcoin
The extreme microeconomic factors, rising inflation, and increased energy cost have impacted the profitability of Bitcoin miners. Amid the ongoing bear market, many Bitcoin miners find it difficult to stay afloat and maintain their operation costs. Moreover, the Bitcoin hash rate is surging, further increasing the pressure on miners. Most...
NEWSBTC
Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies By 23%; Are The Bulls Taking Over From Here?
AXS’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. AXS’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, LINK, LTC
The previous week’s crypto market looked so bullish as many altcoins rallied with over 100% gains in less than two days, with the likes of DOGE, BAND, and MASK running the show creating the feeling of euphoria that comes with the bull market. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) closing the week on a high ahead of a new week was a good sign, but there have been mixed feelings as the price of BTC dropped to a region of $20,600. In the face of that, the price of some altcoins has continued to look green in the face of the bear market, with many exciting projects coming up and other projects gaining more attention in the crypto space due to the community and partnership deals. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge and Binance Coin Price Prediction – What to expect from Oryen Presale after it gained 100%?
Many crypto analysts speculate that DeFi will see explosive growth as it continues integration into the traditional financial framework. This article outlines price predictions for three DeFi tokens: TAMA, BNB, and ORY. Tamadoge Price Prediction. Tamadoge is a play-to-earn game built on NFT technology. The Tamaverse lets player battle their...
NEWSBTC
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Reserves Of FTX Collapse In The Midst Of Liquidity problems
FTX seems to fall deeper into its despair pit without any anchor. The crypto exchange is facing several issues threatening the stability of the firm. First, there appears to be an ongoing war between FTX and the Binance crypto exchange. This is presumed to involve their respective CEOs, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Climbs 6% In Last 24 Hours – Can DOGE Maintain Its All-Green Aura?
Dogecoin, earlier today, once again initiated a rally that enabled it to go up by 6% in just 24 hours, peaking at $0.127. But as hours went by, DOGE lost some of its momentum as it is now trading at $0.122 according to tracking from Coingecko. Here’s a quick look...
NEWSBTC
FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH
Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits
Bitcoin has declined below $21k during the past day as on-chain data shows signs of long-term holders harvesting profits. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has previously been followed by local tops...
NEWSBTC
Could Oryen 2x price increase in its ICO overcome the popularity of Big Eyes and Tamadoge presales?
Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, are a proven way to kickstart crypto projects, and investors are looking for projects with the highest potential for growth, expansion, and, ultimately, success. Even in declining crypto markets, many projects are still under development – each with a unique value proposition for investors and general crypto enthusiasts.
Comments / 0