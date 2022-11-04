ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Starts Constructive Correction, Why BTC Could Drop Further

Bitcoin price traded to a new monthly high at $21,469 before it started a downside correction. BTC could drop towards $20,600 before it starts a fresh increase. Bitcoin gained pace above the $21,000 resistance zone before it faced sellers. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC

MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides. MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC

These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week

The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what could be an extremely important week. While the market is currently overwhelmed by the news surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the release of the CPI data in the US are two major events that could be of crucial importance for the market.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?

Ethereum started a downside correction from the $1,675 high against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support to start a fresh increase. Ethereum climbed higher above $1,650 before it started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have now hit a 6-month high, something that could lead to a long squeeze in the market. Bitcoin Funding Rates Currently Have A Highly Positive Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding rates have surged up to...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Strength As Price Breaks $21,300; Here Are Levels To Watch

BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance. BTC’s price remains...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?

DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC

Hive Blockchain Bucks The Bearish Trend By Holding $68 Million In Bitcoin

The extreme microeconomic factors, rising inflation, and increased energy cost have impacted the profitability of Bitcoin miners. Amid the ongoing bear market, many Bitcoin miners find it difficult to stay afloat and maintain their operation costs. Moreover, the Bitcoin hash rate is surging, further increasing the pressure on miners. Most...
NEWSBTC

Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies By 23%; Are The Bulls Taking Over From Here?

AXS’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. AXS’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC

TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, LINK, LTC

The previous week’s crypto market looked so bullish as many altcoins rallied with over 100% gains in less than two days, with the likes of DOGE, BAND, and MASK running the show creating the feeling of euphoria that comes with the bull market. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) closing the week on a high ahead of a new week was a good sign, but there have been mixed feelings as the price of BTC dropped to a region of $20,600. In the face of that, the price of some altcoins has continued to look green in the face of the bear market, with many exciting projects coming up and other projects gaining more attention in the crypto space due to the community and partnership deals. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
NEWSBTC

BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback

While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Reserves Of FTX Collapse In The Midst Of Liquidity problems

FTX seems to fall deeper into its despair pit without any anchor. The crypto exchange is facing several issues threatening the stability of the firm. First, there appears to be an ongoing war between FTX and the Binance crypto exchange. This is presumed to involve their respective CEOs, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
NEWSBTC

FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH

Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits

Bitcoin has declined below $21k during the past day as on-chain data shows signs of long-term holders harvesting profits. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has previously been followed by local tops...

