Oregon high school football 6A championship playoff preview: favorites, challengers, sleepers, predictions

By René Ferrán

The Oregon high school football playoff brackets were released over the weekend. Here’s a look at the 6A championship playoff field .

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

Favorite

Sheldon was the only 6A team to go undefeated during the regular season. The Irish proved their mettle in Week 2 when they traveled up I-5 and knocked off West Linn 35-31 in one of the best games of the regular season.

As good as the Lions have looked since their only defeat, Sheldon also hasn’t shown any drop-off since that game.

At the time, coach Josh Line worried that his team would head back to Eugene and rest on its laurels, thinking, “We’ve made it.” Instead, the Irish backed up that victory by rolling through their Central/Southwest Valley conference schedule, allowing only three touchdowns in seven games with an average winning margin of 47 points.

“Someone might look at our schedule and scores and think Sheldon hasn’t seen a lot of challenging teams,” Line said. “But that’s not what’s happened. I think we played some good teams, but what we’ve challenged the kids to do is to improve each week. Our offense has gotten better every week, become more explosive, and our defense has been able to keep some good offenses off the field.

“So, I think the story for us should be that we didn’t mail in the season after beating a great West Linn team, and that’s one of the reasons we’re where we’re at now.”

Dual-threat senior QB Brock Thomas has amassed more than 2,700 yards of total offense and accounted for 45 touchdowns. Oregon-bound senior TE/DE Teitum Tuioti is expanding his offensive game to go with his dominant presence on the edge (27½ tackles for loss, 11½ sacks).

It all adds up to the Irish rating as a slight favorite among a group of five teams capable of taking home the blue trophy in four weeks.

“I’ve had people ask if I’m disappointed we’re ranked No. 2, but I thought the bracket was fair, and things worked out great for us,” Line said. “I just wanted our team to have a chance, and I think we got that. We’re prepared to have as much success as we can if we keep that mindset of continuing to improve and get better each week.”

Contenders

West Linn: I thought about making the Lions co-favorites. They have been on fire since losing to Sheldon, handling a schedule that included six playoff qualifiers, posting double-digit wins in every game. They have the best two-way player in the state in senior WR/DB Mark Hamper, a Pac-12 caliber QB in Sam Leavitt and one of the state’s most underrated players in senior RB/LB Ben Winjum.

“All the teams in Oregon who make the playoffs face the prospect of having to play someone twice,” said Lions coach Jon Eagle. “We’re excited to play Grant, a very good team. There’s lots of quality teams on our side of the bracket. Sherwood and South Salem would be before any rematch (with Sheldon).”

Central Catholic: The two-time defending champion enters the playoffs as an overlooked No. 5 seed — just the way the Rams like it, or so the players said after their Week 9 win at David Douglas . The question becomes whether they can flip a switch after coasting through most of their Mt. Hood Conference slate.

Jesuit: Standout RB Payton Roth missed last week’s Metro League finale against Beaverton because he was feeling under the weather. That week of rest should help him weather what looks to be a grueling top half of the bracket that includes a potential rematch against West Linn in the semifinals.

Tualatin: How easily some forget the Timberwolves after they lost back-to-back games to West Linn and Lake Oswego — the first time they dropped consecutive games in the past four years. The Timberwolves have the talent to make things interesting on Sheldon if they can survive a quarter of the draw that includes Grants Pass, Nelson and Mountainside.

Sleepers

Nelson: The Hawks are playing with house money at this point. They made the playoffs in their second season, losing only to Central Catholic, and they have a budding star in sophomore QB Avirey Durdahl. That sounds like a similar recipe to what their first-round opponent, Mountainside, cooked up in reaching the quarterfinals in 2019 before losing narrowly to Barlow.

Sherwood: The Bowmen didn’t have to overcome an 0-4 start this year to reach the postseason. They escaped with a 20-19 victory over Liberty in Week 9 to defend their Pacific Conference title and ended up with an intriguing first-round matchup against South Salem in the 8-9 game. Win that, and they could be a thorn in West Linn’s side in the quarterfinals.

3 thoughts

Best first-round matchup: North Medford (10) at Lake Oswego (7). The Black Tornado got QB Caiden Lacey back last week after he’d been in concussion protocol following a Week 6 injury against Roseburg , and the senior threw for three touchdowns in a rivalry win against South Medford. The Lakers rank 16th out of 16 teams in the bracket in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game. Can their defense slow North Medford enough to win a sixth consecutive first-round game?

Quarterfinal matchup I’d love to see: Central Catholic (5) at Jesuit (4). Another Holy War playoff matchup? Players on both sides of the rivalry lament not having been able to play the past two years in the regular season. It’d be exciting to have them meet yet again in the postseason after their thriller in last year’s semifinals .

No more cupcakes: The breakup of the 32-team 6A bracket into a championship division and the inaugural Columbia Cup means no more first-round mismatches. Top-8 seeds were 84-4 in first-round games since the OSAA began seeding the bracket in 2010, including 32-0 the past four postseasons. It also means top-8 seeds can’t sleep through a first-round game and live another day.

Predictions

First-round winners: West Linn, Sherwood, Central Catholic, Jesuit, Tualatin, Nelson, North Medford, Sheldon

Quarterfinal winners: West Linn, Central Catholic, Tualatin, Sheldon

Semifinal winners: West Linn, Sheldon

Champion: Sheldon

I had a hard time picking against chalk, but I also know that the first round always produces a couple of unexpected results. Nelson reminds me of Mountainside three years ago, so I have the Hawks knocking off the Mavericks in the 6-11 matchup.

Meanwhile, Lake Oswego and North Medford have both been up and down, but the Black Tornado romped in their Week 9 rivalry game while the Lakers faltered, so I picked the team that looks to be on the upward trajectory.

One mild surprise (based on seeding) in the quarterfinals, but Central Catholic-Jesuit is a true coin-flip game. The other three semifinalists are clearly the class of their quarters of the draw.

West Linn and Sheldon have looked to be on a crash course for a rematch since their epic Week 2 battle in West Linn, and the bracket worked out with them on opposite sides of the draw. I see both reaching the final — where once again, I see the Irish’s dominant front seven making the difference in what should be another instant classic.

—

