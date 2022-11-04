Severe weather affecting more high school football kickoff times in Arkansas

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

With the threat of severe weather looming, officials from multiple schools in the state have announced the decision to make adjustments to Week 10 matchups. All games listed will still be played on Friday unless noted otherwise.

This is a developing story, but the current affected matchups are:

7A-Central

Bryant vs. Conway (SATURDAY 7:00 PM kickoff)

Little Rock Central vs. Jonesboro (6:00 PM kickoff)

North Little Rock vs. Cabot (6:00 PM kickoff)

6A-East

Catholic vs. Marion (5:00 PM kickoff)

Jacksonville vs. El Dorado (4:00 PM kickoff)

Sheridan vs. Benton (5:30 PM kickoff)

Sylvan Hills vs. Greene County Tech (4:30 PM kickoff)

6A-West

Little Rock Christian vs. Greenwood (4:30 PM kickoff)

Mountain Home vs. Greenbrier (4:00 PM kickoff)

Pulaski Academy vs. Lake Hamilton (6:00 PM kickoff)

5A-Central

Beebe vs. Maumelle (6:00 kickoff)

Joe T. Robinson vs. Pine Bluff (6:00 PM kickoff)

Vilonia vs. Mills (6:30 PM kickoff)

Watson Chapel vs. White Hall (5:30 PM kickoff)

5A-East

Paragould vs. Southside Batesville (6:00 PM kickoff)

5A-South

Parkview vs. Camden Fairview (6:00 PM kickoff)

5A-West

Harrison vs. Pea Ridge (SATURDAY 11:00 AM kickoff)

Farmington vs. Prairie Grove (SATURDAY 11:00 AM kickoff)

4A-2

Cave City vs. Harding Academy (6:00 PM kickoff)

Riverview vs. Heber Springs (6:00 PM kickoff)

4A-3

Highland vs. Pocahontas (6:00 PM kickoff)

4A-4

Bauxite vs. Haskell Harmony Grove (5:30 PM kickoff)

Mayflower vs. Little Rock Hall (6:00 PM kickoff)

Lamar vs. Central Arkansas Christian (5:30 PM kickoff)

4A-7

Arkadelphia vs. Malvern (SATURDAY noon kickoff)

Lonoke vs. Nashville (5:00 PM kickoff)

4A-2/4A-7 non-conference

Waldron vs. Mena (SATURDAY 7:00 PM kickoff)

3A-1

Cedarville vs. Booneville (6:00 PM kickoff)

3A-2

Atkins vs. Melbourne (5:30 PM kickoff)

3A-4

Magnet Cove vs. Glen Rose (SATURDAY 6:00 PM kickoff)

Bismarck vs. Centerpoint (SATUDRAY 7:00 PM kickoff)

3A-6

Barton vs. Camden Harmony Grove (6:00 PM kickoff)

2A-1

Magazine vs. Conway Christian (3:30 PM kickoff)

2A-2

Des Arc vs. McCrory (6:00 PM kickoff)

2A-4

Carlisle vs. Hazen (6;00 PM kickoff)

Baptist Prep vs. Episcopal Collegiate (6:00 PM kickoff)

8-Man

Mountain View vs. Fountain Lake (6:00 PM kickoff)

Club Division championship game

Spring Hill vs. Woodlawn (3:30 PM kickoff)