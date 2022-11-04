ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Admits What He's Done Poorly This Season

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves in an unfamiliar position this season. With three regular season games remaining, Alabama already has two losses, and has been all but eliminated from the SEC and national championship races. This hasn't happened since 2010. Speaking on Monday, two days after...
Look: Lane Kiffin Has A New 2-Word Phrase For Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin isn't particularly excited about facing a motivated Nick Saban following Alabama's overtime loss to LSU. After the Crimson Tide likely saw their national title dreams dashed in Death Valley, Paul Finebaum was particularly critical of the legendary head coach. He said Saban "looked lost" and Alabama's "dynasty window is closing."
Look: LSU's Message For Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he wasn't hearing "anything good" about Brian Kelly from anyone at LSU. “I’m hearing the players (aren’t) fond of him, the administration (isn’t) fond of him, the fans (aren’t) fond of him, the town (isn’t) fond of him,” Smith said at the time.
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Performance Of Nick Saban's Career

It's been a more difficult season than some expected it would be for Nick Saban down in Tuscaloosa. Saban's team is currently 7-2 following its 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide are unlikely to make the SEC Title game, which means that they also look to be a longshot to make the College Football Playoff.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever

Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration

An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
