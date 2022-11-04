Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban Admits What He's Done Poorly This Season
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves in an unfamiliar position this season. With three regular season games remaining, Alabama already has two losses, and has been all but eliminated from the SEC and national championship races. This hasn't happened since 2010. Speaking on Monday, two days after...
Look: Lane Kiffin Has A New 2-Word Phrase For Nick Saban
Lane Kiffin isn't particularly excited about facing a motivated Nick Saban following Alabama's overtime loss to LSU. After the Crimson Tide likely saw their national title dreams dashed in Death Valley, Paul Finebaum was particularly critical of the legendary head coach. He said Saban "looked lost" and Alabama's "dynasty window is closing."
Look: LSU's Message For Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral
Just a few weeks ago, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he wasn't hearing "anything good" about Brian Kelly from anyone at LSU. “I’m hearing the players (aren’t) fond of him, the administration (isn’t) fond of him, the fans (aren’t) fond of him, the town (isn’t) fond of him,” Smith said at the time.
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Performance Of Nick Saban's Career
It's been a more difficult season than some expected it would be for Nick Saban down in Tuscaloosa. Saban's team is currently 7-2 following its 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide are unlikely to make the SEC Title game, which means that they also look to be a longshot to make the College Football Playoff.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever
Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral
LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Discusses Decision to Go for Two to Beat Alabama
The Tigers coach was elated when discussing the decision to go for two in overtime to beat the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Look: College Football Fans Caused An Earthquake On Saturday
It really is different in the SEC. Over the weekend, LSU upset Alabama at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Following the game, the Tigers students rushed the field, causing a wild scene. On Monday morning, LSU announced that their fan base was so loud on Saturday night, the Earth literally...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
WATCH: LSU takes down Alabama on daring 2-point play; Brian Kelly responds
Brian Kelly made one of the calls of the college football season and in the process earned the statement win of his young tenure at LSU. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels rolled out to the right and found Mason Taylor in the corner of the end zone to defeat Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday. ...
tdalabamamag.com
LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration
An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
MaxPreps
High school football: Eighth grader Trent Seaborn throws for 342 yards, four touchdowns in Alabama Class 7A state playoffs
Trent Seaborn won't be able to drive for two more years, but the eighth-grader drove Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) to a 34-0 win Friday over Huntsville in the opening round of the Alabama 7A high school football playoffs. Seaborn was 33 of 40 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns as...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
644K+
Followers
82K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0