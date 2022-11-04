Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
UTA researcher aims to develop assistive robots to help people with spinal cord injuries
A University of Texas at Arlington computer science researcher is developing a robotic system that helps people with spinal cord injuries perform everyday tasks, and she's involving members of the UTA Movin' Mavs wheelchair basketball team in the effort. Fillia Makedon, a distinguished professor in the Department of Computer Science...
News-Medical.net
VR remote collaboration system lets share user experience on the move without causing VR sickness
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have engineered a virtual reality (VR) remote collaboration system which lets users on Segways share not only what they see but also the feeling of acceleration as they move. Riders equipped with cameras and accelerometers can feedback their sensations to a remote user on a modified wheelchair wearing a VR headset. User surveys showed significant reduction in VR sickness, promising a better experience for remote collaboration activities.
News-Medical.net
New mathematical model could aid in assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer
A Rochester Institute of Technology scientist helped develop a new mathematical model that could aid doctors and patients assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer. Assistant Professor Nourridine Siewe from RIT's School of Mathematical Sciences is the lead author on a paper published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology outlining the new method.
News-Medical.net
Psilocybin could be a promising therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have participated in the largest and most rigorous clinical trial to date of psilocybin (a psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms), pointing to the possibility that COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support could be a beneficial therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study is...
News-Medical.net
EKF to showcase POCT connectivity solutions at MEDICA 2022
EKF Diagnostics, a global diagnostics company, will be introducing its latest product developments and offerings at MEDICA 2022, Düsseldorf, Germany, 14-17 November. Highlighted at the event will be its newly introduced point-of-care testing (POCT) connectivity solutions, including the enhanced DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer and the new EKF Link digital connectivity software. In addition to its POCT products, EKF will also highlight its growing contract manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.
News-Medical.net
Exercise program improves insulin action in the brain
If the brain no longer responds correctly to the hormone insulin (insulin resistance), this also has a negative effect on the metabolism in the body and the regulation of eating behavior. A recent study shows that as little as eight weeks of exercise can help restore the brain's insulin sensitivity in severely overweight adults. This opens up new therapeutic possibilities for reducing obesity and diabetes risk factors in the future. The study by the DZD, Tübingen University Hospital and Helmholtz Munich has now been published in JCI Insight.
News-Medical.net
In vitro functional assays to augment immunotherapy research
Immune checkpoint (CKP) drugs are leading the way in current immunotherapies, having gained popularity in immune therapy due to their exceptional clinical efficacy capabilities. The considerable anti-cancer potential of CPK drugs has meant that it has established itself at the forefront of pharmaceutical pipelines across the globe. In this highly...
News-Medical.net
Pioneering artificial intelligence could ease winter pressures on hospitals
Pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) which automatically diagnoses lung diseases – such as tuberculosis and pneumonia – could ease winter pressures on hospitals, University of the West of Scotland researchers believe. Tuberculosis and pneumonia – potentially serious infections which mainly affect the lungs –often require a combination of different...
News-Medical.net
Transcriptomic dysregulation across cerebral cortex in autism spectrum disorder
A recent study in Nature demonstrated transcriptomic dysregulation in the cerebral cortex in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The risk factors for ASD include a significant genetic component with hundreds of risk genes involved. Molecular profiling studies have observed consistent epigenetic and transcriptomic dysregulation patterns along the temporal and frontal cortex in most ASD cases. These include the upregulation of astrocyte, neural, and microglial genes, the downregulation of synaptic genes, and the attenuation of cortical gene expression gradients. Whether these represent a focal, regional, or generalized molecular pathology remains unknown.
