Deadline to apply for Hillsborough neighborhood mini-grant program nears
Children in one Hillsborough County neighborhood are enjoying a new park that was paid for through the Hillsborough County neighborhood mini-grant program.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs end to Bearss Groves zoning dispute
TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners resolved a years-long dispute with the Bearss Groves produce stand Thursday, agreeing to a revised zoning designation to allow the retail agricultural store to continue operating. “I just breathed this deep sigh of relief and I just think this is great for everyone. It...
Bay News 9
Pasco County to offer free rides to polls on Election Day
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections office and Pasco County public transportation are partnering on Election Day for free rides to the polls. This is the third election cycle Pasco County has offered free bus fare to and from polling locations in an effort to boost voter participation.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
Bay News 9
Seniors in Service creates unique friendship bonds
They say you’re never too old to make new friends. For many seniors, having a companion is a life saver. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, more than one-third of adults ages 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly one-fourth of adults over 65 are considered to be socially isolated, putting them at risk for hospitalizations and illnesses.
Mysuncoast.com
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on Roseland
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
hernandosun.com
2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings
Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
Pinellas County Detectives Investigate Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 39-year-old inmate Christopher Mobsby. Detectives say Mobsby was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on October 30, 2022, after being arrested for Trespassing and Possession of Fentanyl. Detectives learned
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
phsnews.com
Shortening School Days/ Weeks
Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
Bay News 9
Souls to the Polls attracts lifetime voter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the country and in Tampa Bay, souls got to the polls Sunday. This election marks the 60th year that 'Souls to the Polls' has encouraged Black Americans to exercise their right to vote. What You Need To Know. 'Souls to the Polls' held events...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo. According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on a
Jacksonville Daily Record
Circle K applies for Philips, Emerson construction
Circle K Stores Inc., based in Tampa, is seeking permits to build a convenience store and gas station at 3649 Philips Highway at an estimated construction cost of $2.1 million. Plans show a 5,200-square-foot convenience store and 4,608-square-foot fuel canopy with seven fuel pumps on 1.48 acres. RDC of Reston,...
Payroll specialist stole over $10K from employee paychecks, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man who they say allegedly stole thousands of dollars from employee paychecks while working at two different businesses in 2018 and 2022.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Hillsborough County Publix
While there wasn't a winner for the now-$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, one local person did manage to win big from the Powerball drawing.
