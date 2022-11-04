ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough OKs end to Bearss Groves zoning dispute

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners resolved a years-long dispute with the Bearss Groves produce stand Thursday, agreeing to a revised zoning designation to allow the retail agricultural store to continue operating. “I just breathed this deep sigh of relief and I just think this is great for everyone. It...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County to offer free rides to polls on Election Day

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections office and Pasco County public transportation are partnering on Election Day for free rides to the polls. This is the third election cycle Pasco County has offered free bus fare to and from polling locations in an effort to boost voter participation.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Seniors in Service creates unique friendship bonds

They say you’re never too old to make new friends. For many seniors, having a companion is a life saver. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, more than one-third of adults ages 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly one-fourth of adults over 65 are considered to be socially isolated, putting them at risk for hospitalizations and illnesses.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
phsnews.com

Shortening School Days/ Weeks

Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
Bay News 9

Souls to the Polls attracts lifetime voter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the country and in Tampa Bay, souls got to the polls Sunday. This election marks the 60th year that 'Souls to the Polls' has encouraged Black Americans to exercise their right to vote. What You Need To Know. 'Souls to the Polls' held events...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Circle K applies for Philips, Emerson construction

Circle K Stores Inc., based in Tampa, is seeking permits to build a convenience store and gas station at 3649 Philips Highway at an estimated construction cost of $2.1 million. Plans show a 5,200-square-foot convenience store and 4,608-square-foot fuel canopy with seven fuel pumps on 1.48 acres. RDC of Reston,...
TAMPA, FL

