Mario Bautista reveales he was supposed to fight Benito Lopez as an amateur, expects to get a stoppage win: “There are some big holes in his game”

Israel Adesanya says his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is personal for him. Of course, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before – both times in kickboxing – with the Brazilian winning one by decision and one by KO. With that, ever since Pereira signed with the UFC many fans have been clamoring for this matchup which will headline UFC 281 on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.

44 MINUTES AGO