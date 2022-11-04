Mario Bautista reveales he was supposed to fight Benito Lopez as an amateur, expects to get a stoppage win: “There are some big holes in his game”

Read full article on original website
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”
It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.
UFC Vegas 64 loses heavyweight bout just hours prior to event
Today’s UFC Vegas 64 event is down to eleven fights after losing a slated heavyweight contest between Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman. Parisian (15-5 MMA) and Sherman (16-10 MMA) were scheduled to collide on the main card of tonight’s UFC event in Las Vegas. However, just hours before the commencement of the fight card, Parisian took to social media to announce that his bout with Sherman was off.
Sean O’Malley calls for interim title fight with Marlon Vera after Aljamain Sterling reveals he’ll be out until June: “I’m ready to go in March”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has pitched an idea for his return. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his showdown with Petr Yan last month in Abu Dhabi. The pair had a back-and-forth fight, however, many believed ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. Despite that, O’Malley won on the cards by a controversial split decision.
Israel Adesanya explains why his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is “personal”
Israel Adesanya says his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is personal for him. Of course, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before – both times in kickboxing – with the Brazilian winning one by decision and one by KO. With that, ever since Pereira signed with the UFC many fans have been clamoring for this matchup which will headline UFC 281 on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.
UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss came against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.
Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is the most resisted rematch in UFC history: “It has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was”
Chael Sonnen believes there’s a big lack of excitement for Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira. The two light heavyweights met earlier this year in Singapore. In their main event at UFC 275, they put on an incredible show. However, it was Prochazka, who ended their ‘Fight of the Year’ encounter with a shocking fifth-round submission.
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”
Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”
Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again. Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.
Bryce Mitchell explains why the UFC is not having the Sterling-O’Malley fight: “They’re trying to protect the guy that’s worth the money”
Bryce Mitchell doesn’t see Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley getting booked anytime soon. O’Malley is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He defeated Petr Yan via split decision on the main card of UFC 280. The win catapulted O’Malley’s spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings to number one.
Israel Adesanya compares his current situation to that of former UFC champion Jon Jones: “It’s because you’re great”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya admits he has one thing in common with Jon Jones. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Alex Pereira. The two have clashed twice previously in kickboxing, with the Brazilian winning both times. However, both men have stated that this outing will be much different.
Sean O’Malley attempts to clear the air on Bryce Mitchell controversy: “Never called brice an inbred”
Sean O’Malley has claimed that he did not call Bryce Mitchell an inbred following their recent back and forth on social media. At UFC 280 last month, Sean O’Malley did what many thought he couldn’t by defeating Petr Yan. He did so via split decision, establishing himself as the number one contender at bantamweight.
Mark Hunt KO’s Sonny Bill Williams in the final fight of his combat sports career (Video)
UFC and PRIDE veteran Mark Hunt ended his combat sports career with a KO victory over the previously undefeated Sonny Bill Williams. Hunt (1-2-1) and Williams (9-1) squared off in a professional boxing match earlier today at Aware Super Theater in Sydney. The bout marked Hunt’s first combat sports appearance...
Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington following accusations made by Polyana Viana: “Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay”
Newly found fan favourite Paulo Costa has taken the social media world by storm as of late with his humorous trolling of fellow fighters on the roster. Nobody is safe from Paulo Costa on social media. This time, Colby Covington was the latest fighter caught in the firing line after UFC strawweight Polyana Viana revealed some explicit information regarding ‘Chaos’.
Islam Makhachev tells the UFC to “stop playing games” and just send a contract: “I honestly don’t care about location and opponent”
Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has requested the UFC “stop playing games” and just send him a contract to fight. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s vacant lightweight title at last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi by scoring a submission win over former title holder Charles Oliviera.
Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”
Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card. Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.
Logan Paul reveals he suffered major injuries in WWE title match with Roman Reigns
Logan Paul put on a stellar performance in his third WWE match, but he didn’t walk out unscathed. Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Paul’s performance has been heavily praised, as many feel he has the “It” factor in the wrestling business. Ultimately, Reigns emerged victorious after hitting a superman punch followed by the Spear.
Gilbert Burns responds to callout from UFC Vegas 64 winner Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns is aware of Neil Magny’s recent callout and he’s offered a response. Magny competed on the UFC Vegas 64 card against Daniel Rodriguez. He scored the third-round finish by locking in a D’Arce choke. Magny now stands alone for the most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20. The previous record holder was UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.
Dustin Poirier explains what he plans to prove to his family by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier has revealed what he sets out to prove by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 281 this weekend. On Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will collide. It’s a clash that, in many ways, has been building for a few years now. These...
What’s next for Amanda Lemos and Marina Rodriguez after UFC Vegas 64?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 64, a pivotal strawweight bout went down as Amanda Lemos took on Marina Rodriguez in a potential title eliminator. Lemos entered the fight coming off a submission win over Michelle Waterson to return to the win column. In her first UFC main event, Lemos suffered a first-round submission loss Jessica Andrade. Prior to that, she was on a five-fight win streak. On the win streak, she had notable wins over Angela Hill, Monsterrat Ruiz, and Livia Renato Souza. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was on a four-fight win streak with wins over Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern, Waterson, and Amanda Ribas.
