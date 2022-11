Assumption Church (background) and the colonial-era Joshua Couch/Kathleen & James Coley Jr. home (foreground, behind American flag) look very much the same this fall as they have for hundreds of seasons prior. The current Assumption Church was built in 1899 after the original wooden structure became too small for the new parish as “It served a growing number of immigrants, first from Ireland and later from Italy, who settled in Saugatuck and in Green’s Farm.” The Joshua Couch/Coley House was built over 100 years prior to that in 1756, possibly being used as a commercial property that served the bustling shipping-centered Saugatuck River. WestportLocal.com photo.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO