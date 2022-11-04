Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate Children’s Hospital at capacity
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Children’s Hospital is now saying they have reached capacity and are not accepting transfer patients into their emergency department at this time. “RSV started rising rather steeply in the middle of September. We had the highest volumes in the childrens’s hospital in September than...
Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6
Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Latest research shows COVID changing, cases declining
We are into the first week of November and have not yet seen the predicted surge of COVID-19. We are seeing plenty of respiratory illness, more pediatric than adult locally. No one specific illness is dominating. There is some strep, COVID, RSV, influenza and other viral and bacterial upper respiratory infections. As said before, it is difficult to accurately track numbers like we did in the beginning of the pandemic, because testing has changed.
westernmassnews.com
Help us collect Toys for Tots
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help. Join us and donate Toys for Tots. You can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays through December 9. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
The growing trend away from Daylight Saving Time
With Daylight Saving Time over we are back on standard time until we spring forward on Sunday, March 12.
westernmassnews.com
Bird offering free scooter rides to the polls for election day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new option for getting to the polls on Tuesday as Bird rideshare offers free scooter rides for one day only. Bird scooters will be available in certain communities on Tuesday to help get out the vote, so on election day only, Bird mobility rideshare is offering two free 30-minute rides for people to get to their polling location and back. Senior manager with Bird, Lauren Scribi, told Western Mass News why they decided to do this.
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Bikers gather to ride for Brightside’s Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive
This week, we focus on the House race in the 8th Hampden District between independent Sean Goonan and Democrat Shirley Arriaga. Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous...
Following rehab, Marriott Springfield Downtown reopens as city’s ‘living room’
SPRINGFIELD — Calling it Springfield’s new living room, the owners, managers and Marriott officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Springfield Marriott Downtown in Tower Square following its $50 million rehab. The 266-room hotel has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space and a rooftop garden...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Museums preparing for Tuesday’s lunar eclipse
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible over western Massachusetts before sunrise Tuesday morning. Western Mass News stopped by Springfield Museums on Monday, where STEM curator and astronomy expert Kevin Kopchynski was hard at work setting up a special telescope to watch Tuesday’s lunar eclipse.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
westernmassnews.com
Pop-up dance performance held at Springfield Science Museum
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stories of the Night Sky a Free Pop-Up dance performance was held at the Springfield Science Museum Saturday afternoon. The collaborative dance performance features astronomy-based mythologies from China, Japan, Estonia, Greece, and Puerto Rico. Guests were encouraged to wander the museum as the dancers popped up in different locations throughout the afternoon.
Police looking for public’s help in Chicopee hit and run
The Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
westernmassnews.com
Big E hosts annual Fiber Festival
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fiber enthusiasts headed over to the Big E fairgrounds today for the annual Fiber Festival which took place inside of the Mallary Complex. The event helps promote the use of wool and other natural fibers within New England. Over one hundred exhibitors came together, showcasing a variety of wool and wool-like products, including clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, and spinning wheels!
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
westernmassnews.com
Week 9: Pittsfield at West Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News caught Pittsfield taking on West Springfield. Check out the highlights at the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Residents busy buying Powerball tickets with jackpot at $1.9 billion
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The largest ever Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight. How does $1.9 billion dollars sound?. There are now almost two billion reasons why more and more Powerball tickets are being sold. At the Pride market and gas station off Memorial Drive in Chicopee, customers one-by-one got their tickets from previous drawings scanned and then bought more. With the Powerball jackpot growing since early August, Monday night’s drawing is the most money up for grabs ever. Western Mass News spoke with Jerry, who didn’t want her face on-camera. She has bought an average of 30 tickets a week over the last three months.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a student at UMass Amherst has been arrested after an alleged altercation with campus police, daylight saving time ends Sunday and many are left wondering if this will be the last time we change our clocks, and the search for a suspect in a Connecticut shooting officially shut down the Mass Pike for hours Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Comments / 0