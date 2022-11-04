Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
Florence, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wvtm13.com
Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
WAAY-TV
UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse
On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
WHNT-TV
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
alabamawx.com
Gravity Wave Forming on Backside of Rain; Gusty Winds Expected
A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties in Central Alabama as a gravity wave looks to be forming on the backside of the rain. Here is the text from the advisory…. …A strong pressure gradient on the back side of...
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
Franklin County Times
Red Bay’s BTCPA presents murder mystery comedy
There’s nothing quite like falling wholeheartedly into a good comedy, and folks will soon have an opportunity to do that right here in Franklin County. Red Bay’s Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts has announced its first production of the 2022-2023 season, “Murder Me, Murder Me Not,” a comedy written by William Springer and directed by BTCPA acting veteran and board member Molly Thorn, who makes her directorial debut with this production.
Medical cannabis is coming to Florence
The Florence City Council unanimously voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.
Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run
A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
‘You didn’t notice that you were any different’
VINEMONT, Ala. – Snead’s Farmhouse in Vinemont has been growing and scheduling more of Owner Judy Snead’s puppet shows and educational sessions. Snead regularly guides field trips through her farm, where students enjoy the petting zoo, see her puppet show, make crafts and learn what it takes to care for the animals on the farm. On Friday, Snead hosted Falkville Elementary’s second-grade class, which toured the farm and saw a puppet show. Snead’s puppet show is based on her children’s book that explains the beginnings of her farm. She told the kids that after she began to acquire her animals, she felt...
Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Mississippi woman
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI officials said she’s 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black...
Hewitt pounds Florence 38-20 in first-round playoff win
By Zack Steele, For the Tribune FLORENCE — Hewitt used a daunting defense and a 21-point second quarter to oust Florence from the playoffs in Florence Friday night. The Hewitt defense was stifling against the vaunted Florence rushing attack, allowing just under 50 yards rushing against a Falcon team that averaged 228 yards per game. […]
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Decatur Fire & Rescue offering free smoke detectors
With a recent death in a house fire, the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department is offering free smoke detectors for all residents.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
