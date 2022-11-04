ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -The Allen County Sheriff's Office giving an update on their investigation of a local Teens for Christ chapter. The press release sent out by the sheriff's office says that at this point, no state charges have been filed and it's unknown if any will be. Through the investigation, it was discovered that many of the complaints cross state lines and are beyond Allen County's jurisdiction, and the sheriff's office reached out to several federal law enforcement partners.

2 DAYS AGO