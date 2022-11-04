Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
swantonenterprise.com
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
Times-Bulletin
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
bgindependentmedia.org
Local residents remain concerned for large dairy farms’ impact on roads, water
While a group of local activists await an EPA decision about regulating concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), concerns continue to mount about road and water quality conditions in southern Wood County. During an October Wood County Democratic Party meeting, Tom Harrison reported that roads are being damaged by trucks and...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the issues
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Paulding County Progress
Paulding Council rejects new EMT recommendation; 3 EMTs give input
PAULDING – Paulding Village Council narrowly rejected a committee recommendation to hire a full-time EMT during the regular meeting Monday, Nov. 7. However, council members said some more work needs to be done as they consider whether to move forward. The EMS was brought up at three different times...
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
sent-trib.com
Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office provides update on investigation into Teens for Christ allegations
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -The Allen County Sheriff's Office giving an update on their investigation of a local Teens for Christ chapter. The press release sent out by the sheriff's office says that at this point, no state charges have been filed and it's unknown if any will be. Through the investigation, it was discovered that many of the complaints cross state lines and are beyond Allen County's jurisdiction, and the sheriff's office reached out to several federal law enforcement partners.
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
Lima man charged with trespassing
LIMA — A Lima man who was charged with an F2 burglary did a change of plea at the Allen County Common Court on Monday afternoon. The defendant was presented with the amended charge of trespassing and a felony of the fourth degree. Andrew Morlock, 26, pleaded guilty to...
Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
sent-trib.com
Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old
A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
13abc.com
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - 47-year-old Jarod Kammeyer was first taken to the hospital on November 16th, 2020. He and his wife Cristina had no idea it would be almost 300 days until he came back home. “They told me that he would never walk again, that he would never come...
