Phil Campbell, AL

Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell Arts, Historical Society holds second annual Christmas Bazaar

The Phil Campbell Arts and Historical Society will host its second annual Christmas Bazaar fundraiser this Saturday at the Phil Campbell Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will include both licensed and craft vendors displaying their goods for purchase. Hackleburg’s Rowdy Hogs will have barbecue sandwiches, chips...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WAAY-TV

UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse

On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
FLORENCE, AL
wbrc.com

Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire

Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
alabamawx.com

Gravity Wave Forming on Backside of Rain; Gusty Winds Expected

A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties in Central Alabama as a gravity wave looks to be forming on the backside of the rain. Here is the text from the advisory…. …A strong pressure gradient on the back side of...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Sheffield hiring police officers

THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICER. CERTIFIED OFFICERS STARTING SALARY IS $35,730 AND UNCERTIFIED SALARY IS $33,344. APPLICATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED NOW AND THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS NOVEMBER 14TH AT 4:30.
SHEFFIELD, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Estranged husband charged in Limestone County homicide

A woman killed Saturday night in Limestone County was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, who now has been charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and claimed the life of Tracie Lynn Allred, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened in the 14000 block of Chris Way, just west of Athens. Bystanders drove the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15. November 3. theft of property-1st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

