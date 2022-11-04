Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
33-Year-Old Christopher Lozano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights at around 3.00 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
KOLD-TV
Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
gilaherald.com
Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot
BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
KOLD-TV
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
Man involved in car crash at Alvernon and Lee passes away
Tucson police say failure to yield during a left turn was the main cause of a car crash which claimed one life Friday at North Alvernon Way and East Lee Street.
KOLD-TV
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
KOLD-TV
False report results in lockdown at Marana Middle School
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police say a middle school went into lockdown Monday, Nov. 7, because of a false report. Police received a report that a student at Marana Middle School may be in possession of a gun. As a result, the campus at 11285 W. Grier Road was placed on lockdown.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department told KOLD News 13 officers responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. Saturday for a reported fight/shooting. Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was transported to a local...
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco. The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Fatal collision leaves 33-year-old man dead
On November 5th, 2022 around 3 a.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department was on the scene of a crash near West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste.
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 vax clinic coming to UArizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southern Arizona community can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic coming to the University of Arizona. The clinic, co-hosted by the Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA, will take place in the Bear Down Building at 1428 East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating fatal crash involving truck and bicycle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash on the south side early Sunday, Nov. 5. The PCSD said it happened near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste. Christopher Lozano, 33, was riding a bicycle when...
Remains found north of Benson Highway identified
Tucson police say a body was found on E. Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson late Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco.
KOLD-TV
Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at Wilmot Vista Apartments, which is near the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East Stella Road. The TPD said...
