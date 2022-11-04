VERSAILLES — The seniors played their last home game, as the Versailles Tigers triumphed over the Twin Valley South Panthers in a 51 point win. The Tigers were able to take the lead early on, as Connor Stonebreaker’s pass to Payton Platfoot was completed, setting the stage for a Tiger touchdown within the first few minutes into the game. Head coach Ryan Jones said the ability to “score in the first drive this week, unlike they did last week” is why the Tigers were successful.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO