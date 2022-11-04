Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Versailles triumphs over Twin Valley South in 51 point win
VERSAILLES — The seniors played their last home game, as the Versailles Tigers triumphed over the Twin Valley South Panthers in a 51 point win. The Tigers were able to take the lead early on, as Connor Stonebreaker’s pass to Payton Platfoot was completed, setting the stage for a Tiger touchdown within the first few minutes into the game. Head coach Ryan Jones said the ability to “score in the first drive this week, unlike they did last week” is why the Tigers were successful.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach
SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round
ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.
cw14online.com
Xavier captures first state championship
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- For all but one week this regular season Xavier was the No. 1-ranked volleyball team in Division 2. The other team that took the top spot for one week was Sauk Prairie, which incidentally was the Hawks' opponent in Saturday's Division 2 state title match. The teams...
linknky.com
Dayton wins at home in 1A playoffs for first time in 24 years
President Bill Clinton occupied the White House the last time the Dayton Greendevils won a home playoff football game. Dayton added another such win on Friday at O.W. Davis Field, 22-7 over a visiting Berea team held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes. Dayton (6-5 overall) travels to Louisville on Friday to take on Kentucky Country Day (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 1A second round.
Daily Advocate
WOAC Football honors announced
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced their All-Conference teams for the 2022 season. Ansonia and Tri-Village were co-champions this season and were heavily represented in the conference teams. Here is where all the Darke County players landed:. 1st Team All-WOAC Offense:. Offensive linemen: Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Jason Stover (Ansonia),...
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
countynewsonline.org
Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17
When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
peakofohio.com
Ohio’s Best Hometown Celebration
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures set the scene for the official designation of Bellefontaine as an Ohio Best Hometown at the Logan County courthouse. Several local leaders, including State Representatives Jon Cross and Tim Barhorst, were among the dignitaries that enjoyed the evening, punctuated by jazz selections courtesy of The Fountainaires.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
countynewsonline.org
Public Auction – Greenville – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 9:00 AM (doors open at 8:00 AM). Preview Friday, 11/11 from 12PM to 5PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility (Building #3), 5319 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH 45331. What: Lawn Tractots and Lawn Equipment, Wood Working Tools, Shop Tools & Equipment, Antiques & Collectibles, Vintage...
